Navjot Sidhu’s step-sister says he abandoned mother, his wife says ‘don’t know her’

A day after AICC leader Rahul Gandhi announced that the party will soon declare a chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu being the frontrunners, a woman, who said she was Amritsar East MLA’s step-sister Friday accused him of abandoned their mother who later died at Delhi railway station as a destitute. Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she doesn’t know the woman and alleged Shiromani Akali

Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s hand behind her sudden appearance.

Suman Toor, who claimed herself to be Sidhu’s elder sister, said she had returned from the US recently. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Toor alleged that Sidhu is a “cruel” person who had driven his sisters and mother out of their house in 1986 after his father passed away. His abandoned mother died in 1989 at the Delhi railway station as a destitute.

She said that Sidhu had, in an interview earlier, claimed that his parents had separated when he was two years old. She showed some purported family photographs and asked if Sidhu looked two years old in any of them.

Toor said that soon after their father passed away, Sidhu turned them out to usurp the property. She said she came to know about it long after her elder sister had died. She said that he was not acknowledging her and had refused to keep in touch. She said she tried to meet him on January 20 but was not allowed inside the house.

However, Toor’s pictures with Sidhu and his son Karan Sidhu, dating back to 2017, soon went viral on social media. She had posted these pictures on her Facebook page stating that she had met both of them. “My bro and nephew kannu. It was nice time with them. Luv you guys,” she had written while sharing those pictures.

While Sidhu did not react to the allegations, his wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that she did not know Toor. “I do not know her. Navjot’s father was married to a lady who had two daughters from her previous marriage. She divorced him when Navjot was seven years old and went back to her first husband. She also ensured income tax raids on his father,” Navjot Kaur said adding that this happened in many families.

She added that Sidhu was the only son of his father. “When I married him, he was the only one in the house. Why is it a political issue? It happens in families. Who keeps in touch after a divorce? It seems (SAD leader Bikram Singh) Majithia has given her money. That is how she has remembered all this suddenly,” she said adding, “tell Majithia to take care of his friends. He has so many.”