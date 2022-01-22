Mohali wants new solutions for old sewerage problems

Sewerage, or the lack of it, is a major issue for Mohali. But none of the three main parties — the AAP, the SAD, and the Congress — have raked up the issue properly so far, as they lock horn in Mohali to woo voters for the February 20 Punjab Assembly elections.

The old sewer lines have started cracking at many places and the rainy season has just made things worse in Kharar, Zirakpur, Mohali, and Kurali.

Laying new sewer lines had been a major poll promise poll plank by political parties in the past elections but none of them actually followed through after the elections were over.

Advocate Jasbir Singh, a Zirakpur resident, told The Indian Express that the situation was so bad that a 30-minute rain at present chokes the city. He added that the city’s sewerage was very old and the people should ask the candidates about their roadmap for solving this problem.

“There was an outbreak of diarrhea in Zirakpur, and some deaths were also reported. It is an established fact that the outbreak was the reason drinking water got mixed with the sewer lines. Nobody was held responsible. People should ask the candidates for accountability,” he added.

Arun Verma, a retired Chandigarh Police officer, who lives in Kharar, said that at the time of incessant rains the town often turns into a stinking mess.

“There is a lot of difference in living in Chandigarh and Kharar. The rains here make the lives of people miserable. The sewerage lines are old and blocked. The political parties make tall claims but all of it falls flat as soon as the polls are over,” he said.

In Mohali city too, the sewer problem had taken a grim turn. Former BJP councillor, Ashok Jha, said that they had passed a resolution in the House three years ago but the new pipelines were not laid to date.

“Our party shall again raise this issue,” Jha said.

Ranjeet Kaka, a social activist from Kurali, said he also had raised the issue and said that the old sewerage system in the city was the culprit. “It becomes tough for the residents in case the sewer lines start overflowing,” he said.