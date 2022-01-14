Punjab polls: Congress wants Mohali to become state’s medical hub

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Friday claimed that making Mohali a world-class medical hub would be the mission for him and his party if they are voted to power in the upcoming elections.

Balbir Sidhu also promised that he will build the state’s fourth medical college in Mohali, if the Congress was voted to power.

The Congress leader said that for the last 40 years, Punjab had only three Government Medical Colleges. Bhim Rao Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences was the result of his vision for the city during his stint as the state’s health minister.

Speaking further, Sidhu said that to give a boost to the medical education in the city, the foundation stone of Government Nursing College in Phase VI in Mohali had been laid.

“The college is being set up under Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. A B.Sc Nursing College is also being set up in the government college right in front of the medical college. With this, the students will now get good quality of education at affordable fees,” he said.

He further added that his vision was to make Mohali a medical. Working towards this, he said, a 350-bed new Civil Hospital in Sector 66 has been sanctioned, along with a 30-bed Community Health Centre in Phase 3B1 being made operational.

Delhi model of governance will be brought to Punjab: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, on Friday stated that the party cadre was campaigning and highlighting Kejriwal’s Delhi model to the people, which would be replicated in Punjab, if the party wins the upcoming elections.

“As soon as the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, political corruption will end. We will also provide basic facilities to the people on time,” he said.

A few leaders of the Muslim community on Friday also announced their support to Kulwant Singh and urged him to resolve the problems which the community had been facing for long.