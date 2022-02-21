Punjab polls: Making dance of democracy more beautiful, some ‘able’ hands

From PWD booths managed by the persons with disabilities to ‘Pink Booths’ which had all-women staff— the district administration in Ludhiana ensured that a festival like ambiance prevailed Sunday as people reached the booths to exercise their franchise.

In each of 14 Assembly segments in Ludhiana, one booth was designated as PWD managed where the entire operation was managed by the persons suffering from one or the other physical disability. They proved to be an example and fulfilled their poll duties with full sincerity.

At one such booth Bhartiya Vidya Mandir in Kitchlu Nagar, Rajvir Kaur (49), suffering from polio in both her legs said her brain was fit enough to fulfil this responsibility towards the country.

“We might be disabled but we are not work shirkers. If other people can do poll duty, why should we ask for any exemption? I am physically disabled, not mentally,” said Rajvir, an employee of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

Gurdeep Singh (46) with 100 per cent disability in one leg due to polio, said that he came from Doraha riding his tricycle Saturday, and reported for duty in time on Sunday.

He said he did not ask for any exemption because he felt it was his duty to assist in election process. “Why to ask for exemption? Had it been a normal day then also we would have worked in our office like usual. Work is work so what’s an issue in doing poll duty?” he said.

A bank employee, Roshan Lal (58) who also suffers from polio in one leg, said that it hasn’t been his habit to run away from work. “I did my duty just like I work in the bank on other days. It is our responsibility to help in election process. I did not seek any exemption,” he said.

However, Satpal Singh, a government teacher, with his right leg affected by polio, said that it was not easy for him to travel via bus for the duty and despite explaining his problem, he wasn’t granted any relaxation. “So here I am. Those who have contacts get exemptions but those with genuine problem do not,” he said.

Adding to the election day charm were ‘Pink Booths’ and ‘Model Booths’— one in each constituency.

At the Pink Booths, decorated with pink balloons and tents, the entire staff—from security personnel to polling —was female.

At one such Pink Booth Rajguru Nagar’s Lodhi Club, women were seen managing entire work. A team of woman personnel guarded the booth and two others instructed voters to follow Covid protocol, providing sanitizers and masks at the entrance. Inside the booth, a team of women led by booth level officer (BLO) handled the entire voting process.

At the Model Booths, voters were served tea, breakfast, and accorded a red carpet welcome. Such booths also had child care rooms, Covid isolation rooms and selfie points with poll mascot Shera.