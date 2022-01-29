Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises uninterrupted power, mohalla clinics, more CCTVs and no tax rise

Announcing his election promises in poll-bound Punjab, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that if elected to power, the party’s government would open mohalla clinics in cities, provide uninterrupted power and water and not impose new taxes or increase the existing ones.

The AAP chief also announced the “guarantees” to the voters after a meeting with traders and businessmen in Jalandhar. He was accompanied by the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann.

The AAP’s promises are clean cities with proper sewerage systems and solid waste management, doorstep delivery of government services, replacing of the tangles of low-hanging electricity lines with underground cables, revamping of government hospitals and opening of mohalla clinics, revamping of government schools, uninterrupted power and water supply, more CCTV cameras to enhance women’s security, and parking and toilet facilities in markets.

Kejriwal claimed his government in Delhi had brought down crimes against women by increasing public surveillance, which he said was better than the CCTV networks of the American cities of New York and Washington.

The AAP supremo said people from urban areas had sought guarantees from the party after it announced various promises for different sectors.