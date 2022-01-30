Punjab Polls: An ex-cop, son of 7-term MLAs readies to take on CM

Harmohan Singh Sandhu

Age: 53

Occupation: Former Punjab Police AIG

Party: Bahujan Samaj Party

Constituency: Chamkaur Sahib

Voters: 1.95 lakh (Male: 1.03 lakh, Female: 91,963)

Why politics: It is our family legacy to serve people that made me leave my job of 27 years in Punjab Police and join politics. When I left my government job around three years back I was posted as AIG. I had then joined Shiromani Akali Dal ) because both my parents were members of that party. My mother late Satwant Kaur was five-time SAD MLA (four times from Chamkaur Sahib and once from Morinda). She also remained a cabinet minister. My father Ajaib Singh Sandhu was also a two-time SAD MLA. So, I wanted to carry on the legacy of my parents to serve people. Since the reserved seat of Chamkaur Sahib went to BSP in the SAD-BSP alliance, I quit SAD and joined BSP so that I could contest for the people of my constituency with whom I have been connecting since three years.

Winnability: Voters in my constituency do not have any better options. Dr Charanjit Singh, the AAP nominee, is a good man but faced defeat from here in 2017. There are many factors against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi — the Congress candidate — such as anti-incumbency, drugs, illegal sand mining and pending projects. He claims to be an aam aadmi but hasn’t worked for the common man. He used the earth dug from a government property when he got his new house constructed in Morinda. We filed many complaints but the police or administration did not take any action against him. Channi cannot befool people this time because everyone knows how he wins elections. If the Election Commission takes strong action against those distributing liquor to influence voters, Channi cannot win.

One promise: If I win, I will always remain accessible and stay in touch with my voters to solve their issues.

Issues that matter: Drugs in Punjab and addiction among the youth. The situation is getting out of control and is graver than what is being portrayed. Youth in villages are dying due to drugs. And those who are not into drugs are clearing IELTS and leaving Punjab because there are no jobs here. Drugs and unemployment are interconnected.

How has life changed: Not much because earlier also I was visiting my constituency and meeting people. Coming from a political family, I have the knowledge of how it works.

By the way: I have been a bhangra professional and won medals in table-tennis.

The opponents: Congress has nominated CM Channi, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib who first won as an Independent in 2007 and then on Congress tickets in 2012 and 2017. The AAP has named Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon. BJP has nominated Darshan Singh Shivjot, a former SAD leader and a real estate honcho from Kharar.