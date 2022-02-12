Punjab: FIR against AAP’s Sardulgarh candidate for holding roadshow

The Returning Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate of Sardulgarh, Manisha Rana, on Saturday said that an FIR under sections 188, 171 (H) of the IPC has been registered against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the area for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The case against Gurpreet Singh Bannawali, the AAP candidate from Sardulgarh in Mansa district, has been filed at Jhunir police station, Rana said.

Rana said that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, roadshows have been banned for the upcoming Assembly polls. Recently, the Flying Squad Team (FST) stopped volunteers of the AAP who were on motorcycles in huge numbers and were holding a roadshow at Fatta Malkaa village near Jhunir. The gathering later was joined by AAP candidate from Sardulgarh, Bannawali, following which an FIR was registered.

Divulging more, the Returning Officer said that the ECI has completely banned roadshows, regarding which the district administration has already apprised representatives of various political parties. In the future also, if any candidate is found violating the code of conduct then strict action will be taken, Rana warned.