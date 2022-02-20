Punjab polls: 7 lakh voters to decide fate of Mohali’s 40 candidates today

More than 7 lakh voters in Mohali’s three assembly constituencies will decide the fate of 40 candidates on Sunday.

As per officials, all election related material — including the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) — have been dispatched to all the polling stations on Saturday itself, with voting on Sunday commencing at 8 am and ending at 6 pm. A special waiting area for Covid-19 positive patients has also be created so that they could vote in the last voting hour of the day.

The three constituencies have a total of 7, 94,983 voters with Derabassi having the maximum 2,88,440 electorates.

As many as 3700 police personnel shall be deputed in the three constituencies to maintain law and order as the district votes. In Derabassi, around 1300 police personnel have been deputed, while 1200 police personnel have been sent to Mohali and Kharar each. As many as 20 companies of Central Reserve Armed Police Force (CAPF) had also been deputed in the district to avert any untoward incidents.

Mohali Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Isha Kalia, said that a total of 907 polling booths have been set up at 491 locations in the district in three constituencies — Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi. As many as 230 polling stations have been declared as vulnerable, while three have been deemed as critical. Derabassi has a maximum number of 92 vulnerable polling stations, followed by 75 in Kharar and 63 in Mohali. As many as 126 polling stations locations were also identified, which had been categorised as vulnerable.

Kalia said that 316 polling booths were set up in in Kharar constituency and polling parties were dispatched from Polytechnic College, Khunimajra. As many as 271 polling booths were set up in Mohali and the EVMs were dispatched from Sports Complex Sector 78. In Derabassi, 320 polling booths were set up.

Kalia on Saturday said that all polling parties would report to the concerned Assistant Returning Officers at their place of departure after the completion of polling and the EVM, VVPAT machines will be delivered under strict security arrangements through Global Positioning System (GPS) fitted vehicles .

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the officers / employees from various departments to perform their election duties with utmost sincerity and diligence. She said that all the arrangements for the polling to be held on February 20 have been completed by the district administration, while adding that the administration was fully prepared to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner. Kalia asked voters to cast their votes without any fear and co-operate with the administration to maintain peace and tranquility during the elections. She said that besides the district police force, para-military personnel of the CAPF, as well as other security forces, have been deployed for Sunday’s elections.

Documents to be carried for voting

In case the voter had forgotten his voter card at home he could use other documents and vote. The documents which would be valid include.

-PAN card

-Driving License

-Adhaar Card

-Passport

-Identity Card issued by the Labour Department.

-Pension card with photos

-Identity card issued by the MP, MLA or the MC.

-Disability card issued by the state or the Union Card.

Tender voting

In case any voter finds that any imposter had cast his vote, he can contact concerned officers at the polling booth and will be allowed to cast his vote after proper verification.

Pink booths, Model Polling stations, Certificates for first time voters

A total of 96 (32 in each constituency) model polling booths have been set up, where voters will be accorded a red carpet welcome. Two pink booths shall also be set up in each constituency of Mohali, which will be operated by all-women staff. One polling booth in each constituency shall be reserved for people with disabilities.

Punjab CM Channi, AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to cast their votes in Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi shall cast his vote in Kharar’s Khalsa Senior Secondary school. He is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur this time. AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann shall cast his vote at the Government Senior Secondary School in Phase-3A.

Queue management App

Voters can download Que management app on their cell phones to check the status of rush at polling booths in their area before venturing out to cast their franchise.

40 candidates in fray

As many as 40 candidates are in fray in all three constituencies of Mohali. A maximum of 17 candidates are contesting in Kharar, followed by 14 in Derabassi and nine in Mohali. This time 16 candidates have declared in their affidavits that they have criminal cases registered against them, while 21 candidates are undergraduates.