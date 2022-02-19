Punjab polls: Cong’s Balbir Singh Sidhu harps on ‘Mohali connect’

Former Punjab Health Minister and Congress leader, Balbir Singh Sidhu, held a roadshow on Friday, during which he harped on his ‘personal connect’ with the people of Mohali and also termed himself as the ‘sevadaar’ of people. On Friday, during the roadshow, Sidhu was joined by All India Congress Committee state in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, for his roadshow.

Sidhu’s roadshow on Friday started from Phase 11 and concluded at Phase 6 after making its way through phases 10, 9, 8, 7, 3B2, 5 and 1. Underlining his various development works, which he started in Mohali in the past years, Sidhu on Friday rooted for a fourth term in office for the upcoming polls.

Claiming a direct connection with the people in Mohali, Sidhu said, “I am not the leader of the Mohali people; I am their ‘sevadaar’. To me serving the people gives immense joy and happiness. For the past many years, including my three terms as MLA, I have been doing this and will keep on doing this,” Sidhu said.

Exhorting the public to support him, Sidhu said, “This time there is a stronger wave than last time for the Congress. A lot of enthusiasm is being shown by the people and Congress is going to form the government in Punjab by securing a landslide victory.”