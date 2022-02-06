Ending months of suspense, Congress announces Channi as Punjab CM face

Putting an end to the speculation and suspense that continued for months, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face of Congress for the Punjab polls, slated for February 20.

Gandhi made the announcement during a virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday.

“It is not a decision of Rahul Gandhi but of Punjab. I can have an opinion but I can’t decide. People of Punjab said we want a gareeb ghar ka CM, I agreed to it,” said Gandhi.

Three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi was sworn in as the first Dalit CM of Punjab after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh last year.

Since Amarinder’s exit, Punjab Congress president and Amritsar east MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu had been vying for the top post. However, after Channi’s swearing-in as Punjab CM, a race was on between him and Sidhu to be named as the party’s CM face.

Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had claimed he was not in the race as he wasn’t even contesting the polls, but his name had also been doing the rounds after Amarinder’s ouster. There were allegations that he was kept away from the post because he was a Hindu.

Before the formal announcement by Gandhi, a meeting went on for more than two hours at a hotel near Rahul Gandhi’s rally venue in Ludhiana, which was attended by senior Congress leaders like Jakhar, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Channi and Sidhu.

The entire route to the rally venue was doted with hoardings put up by local MLAs and other party leaders portraying Channi as the CM face, with slogans such as ‘Nawin Soch, Nawan Punjab.’