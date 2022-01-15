Punjab polls: Congress releases first list of 86 candidates; ex-minister joins AAP; and more

Punjab is set to witness a high-voltage multi-cornered contest in the Assembly elections slated for next month. The Congress-ruled state will go to polls with four other states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — in phases spread across February 10 and March 7. The elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14 across 117 seats and the results of all the assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

Assembly elections 2022 | Here’s the full schedule of polls in 5 states

Punjab Cong releases first list of 86 candidates

Congress on Saturday released its list of candidates for 86 seats, providing tickets to 60 sitting MLAs, which included 17 ministers, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

While Channi has been fielded from Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Sidhu will contest from Amritsar (East). The party has also fielded actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood from Moga and Punjabi singer Sidhu Mussewala from Mansa.

The party has denied tickets to four sitting MLAs — Dr Harjot Kamal from Moga; Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti from Malout; Nathu Ram from Balluana (SC) and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Sri Hargobindpur. Of the 18 ministers (including the CM), the Congress has given tickets to all of them except Brahm Mohindra, who has vacated his seat for his son Mohit Mohindra, who will contest from Patiala (rural).

Among the MLAs who had joined Congress from AAP, only Sukhpal Khaira and Rupinder Kaur Ruby have been given tickets.

Former minister Joginder Mann joins AAP

Weeks ahead of the Assembly elections, three-time MLA and former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday. This comes a day after Mann snapped his 50-year-old ties with the Congress.

AAP leader and Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that Mann’s induction will give a huge boost to the party in the state.

Joginder Mann joined the AAP in the presence of party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: Twitter/@raghav_chadha) Joginder Mann joined the AAP in the presence of party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: Twitter/@raghav_chadha)

After joining AAP, Mann said that it was his wish that his body be wrapped in the Congress flag after his death but now “the Congress has become a party of rich and opportunistic” people.

Farmer unions contesting Punjab polls no longer part of us: SKM

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body that spearheaded the agitation against the now-repealed agri laws, said on Saturday that the farmer unions contesting the Punjab assembly polls will no longer be a part of it.

Punjab Assembly Elections Primer | A crowded, prickly field, it’s up in the air in state

Two prominent leaders of the SKM, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni and Balbir Singh Rajewal, who were part of the year-long farm protests at Delhi borders last year, have joined the poll fray in Punjab. Chaduni has formed his own political party. The Punjab unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has formed Samyukt Samaj Morcha to contest the Punjab assembly elections.

The Samyukt Samaj Morcha comprising several farmer organisation has announced contesting the election under the leadership of Balbir Singh Rajewal.

EC extends ban on public rallies, roadshows till Jan 22

The Election Commission has announced extension of the ban on public rallies and roadshows for the upcoming assembly elections to January 22. The poll body, however, granted relaxation to parties to conduct indoor meetings with maximum 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall.

While announcing the poll schedule for the five states on January 8, the poll panel had taken an unprecedented step by banning public rallies, road shows and similar physical campaigning events till January 15 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.