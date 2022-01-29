Punjab Polls: Party candidates say door-to-door, social media campaigning effective

Candidates of various political parties feel that door-to-door and social media campaigning are proving to be effective tools, allowing them to directly connect with the public.

Several candidates of different political parties have expressed the use of door-to-door campaigning as well as social media websites to reach more people than normal rallies would.

Sanjukt Samaj Morcha’s (SSM) Mohali candidate, Ravneet Singh Brar, said he is contesting the elections for the first time but the door-to-door campaigning is proving to be effective for the party.

“We are connecting to the people directly; it is good for the candidates who are contesting for the first time,” he added.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Kharar candidate, Anmol Gagan Mann, said she was active on social media and it was the best way to connect with people due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Social media is proving to be an effective tool; I have been in the field doing door-to-door campaign but my team is working day night on social media to send our party’s message to the voters of our constituency,” she added,

BJP’s Mohali candidate, Sanjeev Vashisht, said that he had started his campaign on Friday and found that door-to-door campaigning is more effective than big rallies.

“In big rallies, we cannot connect with our supporters directly. Here we are connecting directly to our voters and trying to convince them on various issues,” he added.