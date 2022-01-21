Punjab polls candidate watch: Cricketer, lawyer, & political scion

Age: 31

Occupation: Advocate, former cricketer

Party: Congress

Constituency: Patiala (rural)

Voters: 2.22 lakh (Male: 1.14 lakh; Female 1.07 lakh)

Why politics: There have been two inspirations: my father (six-time MLA and cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra) and ideology of the Congress party. Since my father is a politician, my upbringing and our house’s environment has been such that I always had a natural connection with the people. Despite being a cricketer and an advocate, I always had that urge to serve people. People say I have become his political heir but then I am inheriting his responsibility also to be accountable to our voters and work for development. When Congress decided on one family, one ticket, my father vacated his seat for me.

Winnability: I have been actively working for last six years as Youth Congress leader. I have tried to be a bridge between voters and my father so that all government schemes and other benefits reach the common people. We organized several health camps for women and also held door-to-door Covid vaccination in villages under a project initiated by our NGO ‘Ardaas Foundation’. I already have a connection with the voters and instead of starting from scratch, we will take those projects ahead which are already in the pipeline. If people vote for me, it will be governance, development and youth power- all in one.

One promise: Holistic development of Patiala Rural and the projects already ongoing will be completed first. Health infrastructure and better health facilities will be the priority.

Issues that matter: It is extremely important to empower and guide the youth. They should turn into job givers from job seekers. Giving them opportunities to succeed with projects such as innovation in agriculture and generating employment is the need of the hour.

How has life changed: I feel a sense of responsibility towards people of this constituency, which was earlier on my father’s shoulders officially. I will be responsible and accountable for each vote that will come my way.

By the way: I still try to take out time to play cricket, squash, tennis and other sports. I do not like the current political discourse of our country where politicians have started hitting below the belt for political gains.

The opponents: AAP has fielded Dr Balbir Singh who had contested 2017 polls from Patiala urban and faced defeat against Captain Amarinder Singh. SAD has given ticket to Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha, a former councillor from Patiala.