Candidate watch: This 55-year-old wants to make Zirakpur ‘model city’, Dera Bassi more industrial

SANJEEV KHANNA

Age: 55

Occupation: Realtor

Party: BJP

Constituency: Dera Bassi

Why politics: I am a prominent social worker and an activist not only in Dera Bassi, which includes Zirakpur, but also in adjoining areas of the Tricity in Chandigarh and Haryana. Since the BJP has put a huge responsibility on me by nominating me for the Dera Bassi, my priority would be to ensure all round development, especially of Zirakpur where a huge number of residents from various states have made their dream homes, besides ensuring better working atmosphere for trade and commercial activities which have seen a huge growth as the area lacks basic necessities due to neglect of the area by the Congress-led government. My passion is for social justice, making a tangible difference in the community and resolving people’s problems. I belong to the prestigious family known for sound morals in personal life as well as in business. I am a law abiding, responsible citizen with conscience, courage of conviction, down to earth, a rare blend of youthful enthusiasm, matured thinking, dignified behavior and proficient in local languages including Punjabi and Hindi.

Winnability: I am a first-time contestant with a clean image, accessibility and no anti-incumbency factor. I have been working in the area since past 31 years and I am aware of each and every area.

One promise: To work for overall betterment of the residents of Dera Bassi, including Zirakpur.

Issues that matter: Social and economic upliftment of all sections of the society.

How has life changed: Responsibility of ensuring the well-being of the citizens has increased. I am involved in various charity works with different NGOs, donation of food grains during festivals, providing free food and shelter to labourers and poor people during Covid-19 pandemic, free Covid-19 vaccination camps in various places with the help of local health bodies, financial assistance to the needy and poor girls on their marriages, etc. I also arranged and participated in “Ram Yatra” for the collection of donations for Shree Ram Janambhoomi Samarpan Nidhi, Ayodhya.

Issues in Dera Bassi: I wish to concentrate on improving the sewer, roads, street lights, storm water drains, etc., which are mostly defunct in the constituency, especially Zirakpur area despite it being amongst the largest contributor in registration of properties and of property tax. My aim is also to increase and improve education, health and transport, including a bus-stands at prominent locations. The railway under passes are in a pathetic condition and my priority would be to have them functional so that citizens problems minimise, especially during rains. Early construction of an underpass at the railway crossing at Dhakoli, approved as claimed by leaders of Congress and SAD, would also be on my priority. Due to increasing number of pair of trains, around 30 daily, the crossing mostly remains closed, resulting in huge traffic jams from three roads leading to it. Adding the three roads are from K Area, Old Kalka Ambala Road from Zirakpur-Kalka National Highway and from Dera Bassi side would also be a priority.

Why should people vote for you: Being a first timer in electoral politics, people can trust me to come up to their expectations. They have seen others, now the time is to put me to test as their representative.

If elected which new projects you want to bring in Dera Bassi: Before bringing in new projects, I would like to concentrate on bringing improvements in the existing projects relating to education, health, transport, sewer, roads, industries besides ensuring a corruption free atmosphere and accountability so that residents do not suffer. Other projects would depend on people’s expectations.

BJP faced opposition during the farm agitation. How you will reach out to rural voters: No doubt the BJP faced opposition during the farm agitation. But now the farmers have started coming back to us. Since Dera Bassi is mostly a rural area and I have been working in this area since past 31 years, the farmers and those residing in villages are welcoming my candidature and assuring full support.

Your vision for Dera Bassi: To make it an education, medical and industrial hub and make it a better place to live, especially for the around two lakh people residing in a large number of group housing projects. Some of them even lack basic amenities.