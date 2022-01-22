Punjab polls: BJP’s first list of 34 includes 4 former Congress leaders,13 Sikh candidates

The BJP Friday released its first list of 34 candidates, including a mix of old guard, new entrants from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal and Sikh faces, for the February 20 Assembly polls in Punjab. The list has 13 Sikh candidates, eight Dalits and two women.

Releasing the list in Delhi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party has given representation to all sections of society. The names include former ministers Manoranjan Kalia, Surjit Kumar Jiyani and Tikshan Sood, and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi — the sitting MLA from Guruharsahai who quit the Congress to join the party recently — and Nimisha Mehta — who too joined saffron party after Congress declared its first list and whose candidature was supported by Chief Minister Channi from Garhshankar. Sodhi, a former sports minister, will contest from Ferozepur City while Nimisha Mehta will contest from Garhshankar seat.

The others include Kanwarveer Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra, and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s close relative Arvind Khanna, who had quit Congress some years back while he was an MLA from Dhuri. He will contest from Sangrur while Tohra will test waters from Amloh.

This is the first time since 1997 when BJP will not be contesting in an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The party has entered into a seat sharing agreement with Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) led by Akali veteran Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

While the division of seats between the alliance partners has not yet been made public, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma said that the party would contest on around 65 seats. “We have given tickets to a cross section of the society. It includes Sikhs, farmers, a retired IAS officer, those from Schedule Caste. We are very confident that we will form the government in Punjab,” he said.