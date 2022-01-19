Bhagwant Mann: ‘Usurpers like Channi can only make claims’

Newly declared CM face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Bhagwant Mann tells Man Aman Singh Chhina the people of Punjab have declared their choice of CM and the onus is now on other political parties to show their winning cards. Excerpts:

Do you think that AAP has rectified its mistake of not making you CM candidate during 2017 assembly polls?

Sometimes new parties make mistakes. But we did not do too badly in 2017 having contested the elections here for the first time. Now that AAP has declared its CM face, other parties must also come clean. Like we say in Delhi, ‘After Kejriwal, who?’ the other parties must also inform in Punjab ‘After Bhagwant Mann, who?’ They should inform whom they are asking the people of Punjab to repose their faith in.

CM Channi has taken over the mantle of ‘aam aadmi’ by saying he is the one running an ‘aam aadmi ki sarkar’. How will you counter that?

Channi has a habit of putting up hoardings of his announcements even before pronouncing those. Have you ever seen ED raids taking place in houses of aam aadmi? I keep talking against BJP so much in the Lok Sabha but I have not been raided ever. Why? Because they will not find anything wrong that I have done. AAP is the only party which can deliver on parameters of ‘aam aadmi’ and usurpers like Channi can only make claims.

After AAP MLAs, now AAP candidates are being encouraged to defect by Congress. Do you foresee more such defection?

Congress and BJP are two sides of one coin. In Ferozepur, they ignored their sitting MLA Satkar Kaur and wooed our candidate thereby accepting that our candidate was better. Satkar Kaur ‘da kivein satkar karange (how will they honour Satkar Kaur) whose ticket they have cut? Congress also inducted our MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia from Mansa. Look what he has been reduced to. He was writing to Rahul Gandhi that he should be given a ticket from Mansa on compassionate grounds.

What was the reason for making public percentage of votes Navjot Singh Sidhu got in the opinion poll to select AAP CM?

You see there are people who feel that Navjot Singh Sidhu has no future in Congress because he has been sidelined there and say that he should be inducted into AAP. They see his statements every day. So the figures pertaining to Sidhu were a reality check. In fact, I would say Sidhu should ask Congress to get a similar opinion poll done for CMs face and find out who is ahead.