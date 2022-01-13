Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal puts onus of naming CM on people

A day after saying that the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab elections will be revealed in a week’s time, the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Thursday asked people of the state to name their choice for CM.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal, flanked by the party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann and state in-charge Raghav Chadha, launched the ‘Janata chunegi apna CM’ drive, wherein voters can call a phone number (7074870748) and name their choice for CM. The drive extends till the evening of January 17.

“Often, it is seen relatives of politicians are made the CM face in some parties. Bhagwant Mann is very dear to us. He is my younger brother and the tallest leader of the party. We had decided that he should be the CM face, but he said the people should choose their CM,” said Kejriwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said Kejriwal had suggested his name be declared as the CM face. “I, however, suggested the people of the state should be asked. Kejriwal agreed to my suggestion. The people will be assured of their choice,” he said.

Kejriwal added that for the party, Punjab and its three crore Punjabis were important.

When asked about allegations made by a Patiala-based former AAP worker, who claimed tickets were being given in exchange for money, and had offered to undergo a lie detector test, Kejriwal said, “Why should I ask for a lie detector test? Has any proof been given by him to you about the allegations? I am asking for proof. You are basing your journalism on allegations.”