Punjab polls: Kejriwal says AAP to announce CM face soon; farmers’ body releases candidate list; and more

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, BJP leaders Wednesday continued to raise the issue of PM Narendra Modi’s security breach, with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleging on Wednesday that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy”. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a five-member committee to probe the security breach.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled AAP’s ‘Punjab Model’ and said that his party’s CM face will be announced next week. Also, The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab assembly polls, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates.

Here are the top developments of the day from poll-bound Punjab:

SC appoints panel to probe security breach during PM’s Punjab visit

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also appointed the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Additional DGP (Security) of Punjab as members to the Justice Malhotra panel.

The top court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all the seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the PM’s January 5 visit immediately to the panel head.

PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab was pre-planned conspiracy: Yogi Adityanath

“PM Modi’s security breach during his visit to Punjab was a pre-planned conspiracy. The Punjab government didn’t follow the protocol. A drone attack could have taken place but the state government ignored this. Congress should apologise to the country,” UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Punjab chief minister should be “arrested for a conspiracy to assassinate the PM”.

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha releases first list of candidates, Rajewal to fight from Samrala

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab assembly polls, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates. The list included the names of farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal as the outfit’s candidate for the Samrala assembly seat. Rajewal is leading the SSM.

The list revealed that farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu will fight from Ghanaur, Harjinder Singh Tanda from Khadoor Sahib, Ravneet Singh Brar from Mohali and Dr Sukhmandeep Singh from Tarn Taran.

Additionally, Rajesh Kumar will fight from Kartarpur, Ajay Kumar from Phillaur, Ramandeep Singh from Jaiton, Balraj Singh from Qadian and Dr Navdeep Singh from Moga, it said.

While ruling out any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party a few days back, Rajewal had said they would announce their first list of candidates soon.

Kejriwal unveils ‘Punjab Model’, says AAP CM face to be declared next week

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his party’s chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week.

Unveiling his party’s ‘Punjab Model’, Kejriwal on Wednesday promised justice in sacrilege cases, jobs to youth, corruption-free governance, and asserted that people want to bring his party to power to break the ‘friendly partnership’ between the Badals and the Congress.

The Punjab model will have a 10-point agenda which will include providing free power to people up to 300 units per billing cycle and controlling the drug menace, he said. The Delhi chief minister said that with the announcement of polls, people are happy that they have an opportunity to bring about a change.

Spelling out the AAP’s agenda if it comes to power, Kejriwal said he, AAP state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and other leaders have been touring Punjab over past many weeks and meeting people and based on the inputs they got from various sections of people, the party has prepared the ‘Punjab Model’.

“When AAP will form the government, we will make a new Punjab, which is prosperous and which will usher in growth,” said Kejriwal, whose party is eyeing to wrest power from the Congress.

Touching upon the 10-point agenda, Kejriwal said employment avenues will be generated in the state and youth who have left for greener pastures including Canada will contemplate coming back once they get jobs in their own state. He said it will be the AAP’s priority to control drug menace which, he said, is continuing as before as the drug mafia enjoys patronage from powers that be.

कई दशकों से चल रहा कांग्रेस और बादल परिवार का गठजोड़ अब ख़त्म होगा। पंजाब के अब ख़ुशहाल दिन आएँगे। पंजाब की तरक़्क़ी के लिए पंजाब मॉडल। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/r6Qwk7Zq56 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 12, 2022

Establishing peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state and giving justice in sacrilege cases and strict punishment to the culprits involved is also on the party’s agenda, he said, adding there have been so many sacrilege incidents, but not even in one case has anyone been punished.

Kejriwal a political tourist, his ‘Punjab Model’ a copycat one: Sidhu

Hours after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal unveiled his party’s “Punjab Model” of governance after the Feb 14 polls, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked him, dubbing him a “political tourist” and his model a “copy-cat model”.

“Political Tourist @Arvind Kejriwal who was absent in Punjab for the last 4.5 years claims to have a Punjab Model. AAP’s campaign & agenda is a joke on the people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model!” Sidhu tweeted.

“People of Punjab will not fall for these hollow and non-serious agendas. A Genuine Roadmap which will bring back People’s resources from ‘Mafia Pockets’ to ‘People of Punjab’ is required,” said Sidhu in his tweet.

Kharar SDM issues show-cause notice to AAP for ‘violating’ poll code

Kharar SDM on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to AAP for allegedly violating the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Kharar SDM Avikesh Gupta said it has come to their notice that during the door-to-door campaign in the town, there were more than five people with Delhi CM Kejriwal, which is a violation of the MCC. “We have issued a notice to the party,” he told The Indian Express.

Amarinder Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

“I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,” he said in a tweet. The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, Singh’s wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, had tested positive for the infection.

(With inputs from PTI)