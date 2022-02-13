Amit Shah promises to make Punjab drug-free, takes jibe at Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday promised to rid Punjab of the drugs menace if the grand alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s SAD (Sanyukt) is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in favour of his ally Amarinder Singh’s support in Patiala, Shah said, “Our goal is to make Punjab drug free. I would call you to choose a government that will work together with the Centre for the development of Punjab.”

He also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he had the audacity to claim curb drugs scourge from Punjab when he drowned the national capital in alcohol by opening liquor shops everywhere. Shah said people must give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a chance and the drugs issue will be completely wiped out from Punjab.

The Union minister also said he saluted the valour of Punjabis, Sikhs in particular, saying the nation feels safe and secure as they keep a guard. Shah said since Punjab is a border state, and peace and security in the region is very important for that of the country. He said only a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, which will work closely with the Centre can ensure peace, harmony and security.

Praising Amarinder Singh, Shah said the former Congress leader always rose above partisan considerations when it came to the issues concerning national security. He disclosed that when he became the home minister in 2019, he felt quite concerned about the security along the Punjab border. “But once I spoke to Capt Amarinder, I felt relaxed,” he recalled.

In a special message to the people of Patiala, the Union home minister said the way the Congress party treated a senior leader like Capt Amarinder Singh, it must not get a single seat from the city.

Shah also questioned Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal’s intentions towards Punjab and Sikhs. He said Kejriwal has been coming to Punjab seeking votes of Punjabis and Sikhs. But, he said, Kejriwal has been in power in Delhi for about eight years now and he has not appointed a single Sikh as a minister in his government. He said the contribution of Sikhs towards Delhi’s history and its development is immense and Kejriwal never acknowledged that.

The Union home minister said the NDA government has a clear roadmap for the rejuvenation of industry and agriculture in the state, which occupied the topmost place among the states till the 1970s as it did exceptionally well in these sectors. Punjab needs to get back that place of pride and the NDA government in the state will ensure it in coordination with the Centre.

Referring to the special fondness of PM Modi for Punjab and Sikhs, he said the prime minister had taken several special measures like punishing the culprits of anti-Sikh riots, the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, naming December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in the memory of the young Sahibzadas, or the four sons of Sikhism’s tenth Guru Govind Singh, and removing of 312 of the 314 names from the ‘black-list’.

Besides, he added, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, there was an apprehension that the holy Guru Granth Sahib would not be safe in the gurdwaras there. He said the Government of India made a special arrangement to relocate these holy books to Gurdwaras in Delhi with full respect and sanctity.

Also addressing the rally, Amarinder Singh praised Shah and the BJP government at the Centre and said he always got full support and cooperation from him and other ministers whenever he needed it. He specially mentioned that during the coronavirus pandemic when the state fell short of vaccines, the central government took no time in providing these.

Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said Punjab needs a government, which will work with the Centre as the state was faced with serious challenges like debt and declining agriculture incomes.

BJP general secretary in charge for Punjab Dushyant Gautam and Haryana MP Arvind Sharma were also present during the Patiala rally.

Punjab will poll in a single phase on February 20 and the votes will be counted on March 10.