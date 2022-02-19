Punjab polls: Warring says defeat all Badals, including party colleague, stokes controversy

On the last day of the campaigns for the Punjab assembly polls, Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, contesting from Gidderbaha constituency of Muktsar district, once again sparked a controversy as he alleged that all the Badals (including Congress’s Manpreet Singh Badal who is his cabinet colleague) are playing a fixed match.

Warring went on to ask the people to defeat all the Badals, including his colleague who is also the Finance Minister of the state, from wherever they are contesting.

While addressing a crowd in Gidderbaha’s market Friday evening he said, “This is a message for the Badals, all the Badals, a message for Bathinda wala Badal (Manpreet Singh Badal) and Lambi wala Badal (Parkash Singh Badal), they are playing a fixed match. In Bathinda, they are with the Congress and here they are Akalis. Such traitors should be exposed.”

Warring had gone live on Facebook for a little above 3 minutes while addressing the crowd before ending his campaign and went on to say, “Such people make a fool of the masses. Defeat the Badals from wherever they are contesting.” Warring was sworn in as the Transport Minister of Punjab in the Channi government in September 2021.

He added, “I challenge all the Badals, it will be a big slap on your face when I will win with a huge margin.”

This is not for the first time that Warring has spoken against Manpreet Badal. Last year he had retweeted a post of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sarup Chand Singla who had alleged that sand mining was going on at the land of Bathinda thermal plant even after its closure.

Warring had even asked the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to inquire into the matter and later had repeatedly claimed that Manpreet was helping the Akalis in his constituency Gidderbaha and hence colluding with Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family members.

On January 31, after filing the nomination papers, Congress candidate Harwinder Singh Laddi contesting from Bathinda rural had also alleged that Manpreet Badal had connections with the other Badals of SAD as he was their relative and hence was trying to defeat Laddi and Warring.

Laddi had even called Manpreet a worm and a traitor of the party. In the entire poll campaign, both Laddi and Warring continuously levelled charges of match fixing against Manpreet. This even led SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla, who is pitted against Manpreet Singh Badal, to ask Sukhbir Badal in a rally to make it clear to the public that the Badal family is not supporting Manpreet.

Sukhbir Badal had categorically stated that the Badal family had no connections with Manpreet and the party’s interests were supreme to them. Even Manpreet had stated this during his poll campaign that he had ended all his ties with the Badal family 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that Manpreet and Sukhbir Badal are estranged cousins. Both live in the Badal village. Parkash Singh Badal is Manpreet’s paternal uncle. Manpreet was in SAD till 2011 and was the Finance Minister in SAD-BJP government which came into power in 2007.

Ahead of the 2012 polls, he had floated his own party, the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) but couldn’t win even a single seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he merged his party with Congress and contested on a Congress ticket.

However, before forming the PPP, he had contested from Gidderbaha constituency in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007 on SAD tickets and had won all the four elections.

In 2012, he contested on a PPP ticket and lost to Warring while in 2017 he shifted his base to Bathinda urban and won as a Congress MLA. Congress too gave him the Finance portfolio.

Warring won his Gidderbaha seat again in 2017 and now Warring is contesting from Gidderbaha for the third time. In 2019, Warring had even contested Lok the Sabha election from Bathinda against SAD’s Harsimrat Badal and had lost the election.