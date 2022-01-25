scorecardresearch
Punjab polls: All Congress candidates to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Golden Temple

Rahul Gandhi will also pay obeisance at the Durgiana temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 25, 2022 10:41:13 pm
Later in the day, Gandhi will address the "Punjab Fateh" virtual rally from Jalandhar's Mithapur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s ll 117 candidates for the February 20 assembly polls will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and sit down for a langar on Thursday.

He will also pay obeisance at the Durgiana temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. Later in the day, Gandhi will address the “Punjab Fateh” virtual rally from Jalandhar’s Mithapur.

While the party has announced only 86 candidates so far, party sources said Gandhi is trying that the remaining 31 names are announced before he reaches Amritsar from Delhi on Thursday morning.

