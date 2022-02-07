Punjab polls: Actors Mahie Gill, Hobby Dhaliwal join BJP

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill and veteran Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh on Monday.

Welcoming the two actors into the party, Khattar said, “With popular artists like Gill and Dhaliwal choosing to join the BJP, the party will further strengthen in Punjab. More such people are joining the saffron party as they are fed up with other political parties.”

Talking about her decision to join politics, Gill said, “I always wanted to serve my home state and did not find any better party than the BJP to do it.” The award-winning actress added that she wants to contribute towards bettering the condition of girls in Punjab.

Dhaliwal said he was impressed by Narendra Modi’s vision for Punjab. Complimenting the prime minister, he said, “There was no leader like Mr Modi who only thought about the nation and its wellbeing.”

Responding to questions from media persons, Shekhawat said the Congress’s decision to make Charanjit Singh Channi its chief ministerial candidate will have no impact on the outcome of the polls. “The only thing that has now been firmly established is that the Congress has become so morally bankrupt that it had to name someone who was facing serious charges of corruption as its CM candidate,” he added.

The Union minister said that many prominent people will join the BJP in the coming days. The BJP has caught the public imagination in Punjab and we are flooded with requests from people who want to join us, he said, adding that there was a strong surge in favour of the BJP all across the state.