Punjab Polls 2022: Congress Kharar face promises end to illegal mining

As Punjab heads for Assembly elections soon, a lot of eyes will be on the Kharar seat, where three-time MLA and former Cabinet Minister Jagmohan Singh Kang had resigned from the Congress and joined the AAP as a protest after being denied a ticket. The Congress instead has decided to go with Vijay Sharma Tinku from the Kharar seat. Vijay Sharma spoke to Jagdeep Singh Deep about his candidature and his vision for Mohali.

What do you want to say about the controversy on ticket allotment?

The Congress high command had given the ticket to me due to the long association of my family with the party. There was no controversy in this regard at all.

Jagmohan Singh Kang has leveled allegations on the CM and also termed you as an outsider. What is your take?

Jagmohan Singh Kang is like my elder brother. Our families have had a long association. I got this ticket due to my family’s background. I have nothing but respect for Jagmohan Kang as well as his family.

Your opponents call you an outsider and a newcomer. What do you want to say about this?

I am neither an outsider nor a newcomer. My family has been loyal to the Congress party for decades gone by. In the year 1985, my elder brother Sudesh Sharma was given the ticket from what is now erstwhile Morinda seat but lost those elections by a very thin margin. In 1992, my family again lobbied for the ticket for my younger brother, Bal Bhushan Sharma. But our leader at that time, who was Beant Singh, asked us to withdraw and instead gave the ticket to Jagmohan Singh Kang. None of us opposed it at that time. I myself have been the president of Morinda Municipal Council twice in my life, once in 1992 and later from the year 2008 to 2013.

Illegal mining has been a big issue in the constituency. If you are elected what shall be your roadmap for tackling this menace?

Yes, I very much acknowledge that illegal mining has remained a problem in these areas. If we (the Congress party) are voted back into power, I will work towards solving the problem of illegal mining permanently. We definitely want to bring strict legislation to control this menace.

What are the issues in your area?

Water supply and sewerage are the biggest issues in my area. Be it Kharar, Kurali, or Nayagaon there is no system of water supply and sewerage. There is a need to work on the educational infrastructure as well, as villages lack schools.