Punjab poll wrap: CM’s brother to contest as Independent; BJP, SAD (Sanyukt) want voting deferred

After being denied a Congress party ticket, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Manohar Singh said on Sunday that he would contest as an Independent candidate from the Bassi Pathana Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, BJP and its ally SAD (Sanyukt) have appealed to the Election Commission to postpone the February 14 polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Earlier CM Charanjit Singh Channi had also made a similar request. In other news, a case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia over alleged violations of Covid-19 norms.

Here are the top developments from poll-bound Punjab:

After Channi, BJP & SAD (Sanyukt) also seek postponement of Punjab polls

The BJP and its ally SAD (Sanyukt) have appealed to the Election Commission to postpone the February 14 assembly election in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, after the BSP and Channi made similar requests to the poll panel.

The birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas falls on February 16.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner on Sunday seeking postponement of the election, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said, “The state has substantial population of followers of Guru Ravidas ji, including the Scheduled Caste (SC) community which is about 32 per cent of the population of Punjab.”

“On this pious occasion, millions of the devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the gurparb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process. It is therefore requested to your goodself that the date of voting may be postponed so that these voters of Punjab could participate in the election process,” he wrote.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, in a letter to the poll panel, also sought that the date of voting be postponed.

Earlier, CM Channi had urged the Election Commission of India to postpone the February 14 Assembly polls by six days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

SAD leader Majithia booked for ‘violations’ of Covid norms

A case has been registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia over alleged violations of Covid-19 norms.

The case was registered under the relevant provisions of law at the Sultanwind police station, according to an official release issued here on Sunday. The release said violating the Covid norms, Majithia was received by hundreds of SAD supporters at an entry point of Amritsar city on Saturday.

The SAD supporters were seen honouring the former Punjab minister with garlands and “siropas” and these activities were captured on camera, it added. Majithia and his supporters violated all the Covid-related norms as well as the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission, the release said. Following the registration of the FIR, police will initiate action in accordance with law, it added.

Punjab CM Channi’s brother says will fight as independent from Bassi Pathana seat

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother Manohar Singh, who was eyeing a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana assembly seat, on Sunday said he will contest as an Independent from the constituency after the ruling party fielded its sitting legislator.

In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress on Saturday gave the ticket to party MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana (SC) seat.

Manohar Singh dubbed the decision as “injustice” with the people of the constituency and alleged that the sitting legislator was “incapable and ineffective”.

“Several prominent people of Bassi Pathana area have asked me to fight as an independent and I will go by what they have said. There is no chance of going back and I will surely fight the polls,” Manohar Singh told PTI over the phone.

Singh had in August last year resigned as a senior medical officer from Kharar civil hospital. Singh has done his MBBS and MD. He also holds a postgraduate degree in journalism and has also studied law.

Vote as you see fit, Radha Soami Beas sect to followers

Radha Soami sect Beas, which has a sizeable number of followers in Punjab and some other parts of the country, has asked them to vote as they see fit in the assembly elections in five states.

Polls are being held in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

According to sources, the circular issued from the Beas headquarters headed by Gurinder Singh Dhillon to all Radha Soami Satsang centres across the nation says the sect has “respect for all political parties as all are equal for us.”

“To cast vote is the personal right of each individual. So, here we all should exercise our voting right after the application of mind and keeping in view the wellbeing of the entire society,” said the circular.

Empowering women has always been on top of my agenda, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said empowering women has always been on top of his agenda as their empowerment is vital for the development of any society.

“Empowering women is vital for the development of any society & it has always been on top of my agenda. No society can prosper without giving a due respect to women. Have taken several path breaking initiatives to empower them & I, their brother, shall always stand by their side,” he tweeted.

Channi also said that in the short time (of 111 days) which he got as the chief minister before the model code of conduct came into force, he did his best for the welfare of all.

“I have always stood for equal opportunities and worked for the progress and prosperity of the state and its people. With the little time I had, I did my best for welfare of all. With your continuous support, we will soon restore the pristine glory of the State,” he said in another tweet.

A few days ago, the Punjab chief minister had claimed that “it will be a one-sided sweep” by the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)