Punjab Poll Khol: Politics not profitable for Sidhu

Politics not profitable for Sidhu

The last couple of days have been rather stressful for the Sidhu couple, what with all the speculation about the CM face. It can get on anyone’s nerves, more so if you happen to be a sensitive soul. Navjot Kaur, the better-half of PPCC chief who had once famously said they are one soul in two bodies, is quite miffed with all the goings-on. Sidhu, she told a journo, used to earn Rs 25 lakh an hour, now he just spends. Politics, she declared, has not been a profitable calling for the duo and if these polls are not kind to them, they will go back to their old professions. We are told certain people in the party burst into tears.

Poll office in a jhuggi

Ramanjit Lalli, independent candidate from Ludhiana North, is suitably angry at the rising inequality between the rich and poor. And he has found an eye-catching way to show it. The gentleman has made his office in a shanty. “That’s all I can afford,” he shrugs as the other candidates with deep pockets operate from their fancy addresses. He’s making a point, right?

Chai on the tap with Sidhana

Talking of party offices in Punjab, the highway to Bathinda is dotted with them. Candidates are cutting across party lines to display their generous heart. The dusty town of Maur is a delight for the street urchins as they hop from one langar to the other before making a halt at the office of Lakha Sidhana, the SSM candidate. It’s easily the most accessible for them with a big steel canister of piping hot tea on the tap right at the entrance. Sip on.

Sarpanch Moosewala

In Punjab, if one member of the family is a sarpanch, the rest also get the title by association. Which is why Sidhu Moosewala is often mistaken as the sarpanch of Moosa village even though it’s his mother Charan Kaur who is the sarpanch . While male members have always taken the liberty of appropriating the Sarpanchhood, of late women have also started doing the same. Elect one and you elect the family. All in social service