Punjab Poll Khol: PLC candidate from Fatehgarh Churian is a ‘Beauty’

PLC candidate from Fatehgarh Churian is a ‘Beauty’

He is tall, dark and handsome. But for all practical purposes, he is a ‘Beauty’. Meet Tejinder Singh Beauty Randhawa, a social worker and the candidate for Punjab Lok Congress at Fatehgarh Churian. Handpicked by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, posters of Beauty catch every eye. Such is the power of a catchy name.

The Sidhu versus Majithia poster war

The Sidhu versus Majithia contest in Amritsar East is leading to an interesting poster war. While Sidhu’s posters are pasted all over the pillars of the bypass and on the walls, the constituency is seeing big billboards showing a very happy Majithia with a little line at the bottom to the effect that these have been put up by the generous residents themselves. Needless to say, the residents, many of them, don’t have any names in some posters. But the message is clear: Amritsar East welcomes Majithia.

Neetu Shuttranwala back in action

All those who remember Neetu Shuttranwala, the candidate who could get only five votes in Jalandhar in 2019–a video showing him bursting into tears went viral and made many dab at their eyes— will be happy to know that he is trying his luck at the hustings again. While Lok Sabha polls may have been a tough cookie to crack, the seasoned Neetu is hoping he will be able to add more to his kitty in these polls. Here is hoping his neighbours cooperate. It’s time we see a smiling Neetu.