Punjab Poll Khol: Of new knees and old jathedars

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is leaving nothing to chance to woo the voters even if it means touching the Achilles heel of the many party elderly – their creaky knees – and promising a panacea. Announcing that the monetary cover of cashless healthcare and treatment facility by the name of Bhai Kanhaiya scheme would be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh if SAD led government was formed in Punjab, Sukhbir during a party rally in Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday said, “Main taan dekhya kayee jathedar aapne puraane, godde hille paye sareyan de. Aitanki koyee gal nahi. Mahine vich sarkaar ban jaani aapni, os das lakh vich godde vi pai jaange saareyan de (I have seen that there are many of our old jathedars who have knee problems. Don’t worry. In a month, we will form the government and in that Rs 10 lakh, knees of all [such jathedars] would also be replaced).” Needless to say, the jathedars went home rubbing their knees in glee.

In BJP, another Bajwa found home

If persistence has another name, it has to be Daaman Thind Bajwa. The gritty young woman who was the Congress candidate from Sunam last elections, started pitching for a ticket much before the polls were to be announced last year, once going so far as to issue a half page advertisement in praise of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Later, his successor also backed her candidature. But alas, Daaman was denied the ticket, and decided to contest on her own. Just as Congress was preparing for a nasty battle, she sprung a surprise and joined BJP. Slowly people are realising that Punjab politicians are far more spiritually evolved than we give them credit for. They’ve risen above the petty differences of party and ideology. Hum sab ek hain, bas jhande alag hain.

Restraint, thy new name is Sidhu

A day after the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Congress’ CM face, television journalists spent the day hounding PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu for his reaction. But Sidhu, much wiser after the recent spiritual retreat, refused to say the word Channi and simply made do with, “I’m with the Congress and will remain with it… More than that, with double the commitment I’m with Punjab.” Now that’s what we call a transformation.