Punjab Poll Khol: Juneja gives September a miss

Tough times call for tough decisions. And there can’t be tougher times than these assembly polls. This is why Akali Dal’s Patiala urban candidate Harpal Juneja decided to lob off a complete month from the calendar he is distributing among his constituents. To make room for his larger-than-life image, the printers have eliminated the month of September. Pher ki hoya, said his workers. If Baiji wins, he will get another one commissioned. September, please wait.

Manpreet and the Arjun tea stall

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who is contesting from Bathinda urban, has an unusual connection with Arjun tea stall at the Tinkoni chowk. No matter how hectic his days, he makes it a point to land up at the stall every few days. And he makes sure he posts a picture whenever he is sipping his favourite cuppa with flaky mathhis. The other day he even celebrated the birthday of one of his supporters by cutting a cake at the stall. Now this is what we call tea diplomacy.

Sarbat da bhala?

If there is one term from gurbani that resonates across the length and breadth of Punjab, it is ‘sarbat da bhala (the welfare of everyone)’. Be it the Congress, AAP, BJP or the Akali Dal, each one of them is seeking votes on the plea that they are in the poll battlefield for universal good. It’s another matter that none of them has any love lost for each other. This benevolent feeling is limited to voters. So lucky, aren’t we?

Shah sups at Bharawan Da Dhaba

After a hectic day rallying voters to press the button on lotus in Punjab, Union Home minister Amit Shah took a well-earned break with a hearty meal at Amritsar’s famous ‘Bharawan Da Dhaba’ alongside union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other senior leaders on Sunday. Who says campaigning is not fun!