Punjab Poll Khol: Give a big win, says CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Give a big win: Channi

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made a very emotional pitch at his long-time seat of Chamkaur Sahib. People are out to pull me down, you have to ensure that I win by a margin of at least 50,000 votes, he told a large gathering , reminding them how he had our a visit to them after becoming tje CM. Well, it would be a tad too dramatic to say that there was no dry eye but a lot of people were sufficiently charged. And the CM, who’s been weighed down by two seats, looked cheerful.

Politics comes first, family later

Gidderbaha MLA Raja Amrinder Singh Warring’s comment on how all the Badals are gunning for him has set the cat among pigeons. There was a stunned silence at a meeting in Bathinda when SAD candidate Swaroop Singla asked party president Sukhbir Singh Badal whether Manpreet Badal enjoyed the tacit support of the party. To this Badal told him how soon after his sister got married into the Kairon family, their father Parkash Singh Badal had openly campaigned against her father-in-law. Party ties are above familial obligations, he assured Singla. Blood is not thicker than the blue ink.

Knock, knock at the God’s gate

Remember the good old days when Congress’s star campaigner Capt Amarinder would crisscross the state on a chopper. These days the Raja Sahib is happy to take the road route to the Patiala palace. And it’s Navjot Singh Sidhu who gets clicked with a chopper. But mind you, he uses that only for purposes spiritual. A quick trip to Vaishno Devi, if you please. God helps those who knock at his gates. Regularly.

Sidhana, the new age saint?

From stars to very piously inclined people, Lakha Sidhana sure has a bunch of orators backing his candidature. A speaker spouted Gurbani liberally as he urged people to vote for “Saada vir Sidhana” and not for a candidate from a party “jo Dili to chaldi.” Irony went on a vacation as the speaker quoted some more lines from the scriptures to make a case for Sidhana. A reformed gangster, Sidhana seems to have turned a saintly leaf for his fans.