Punjab Poll Diary: Women hit campaign trail, canvass for family members

One does not know whether it is owing to the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or the renaissance of woman power in Punjab but wives, daughters and mothers of candidates are hitting the campaign trail in large numbers. This development is true not just for one party but cuts across party lines. For instance, Faridkot Akali Dal candidate Parambans Singh Romana aka Bunty’s wife, Sukhjeev Kaur Romana, is doing the rounds of villages to garner support for her husband. It seems women are best suited for such interactions, as a little bird said that women tend to be more empathetic and less adversarial. “Biba ji came, exchanged pleasantries, drank tea and left after requesting us to vote for her husband, “a villager described one such interaction. Short and sweet.

Mom’s the word

In case of Barindermeet Singh Pahra, the Congress candidate from Gurdaspur, who had won the seat in 2017, it’s his mother who has taken upon her the onus of door-to-door campaigning. She does not do it alone but is accompanied by a group of grannies, all very determined-looking women with a head of grey, who tap on doors and let people know why Pahra deserves their vote. It’s an order.

For daddy dearest

Coming to daughters, they are also out in full force to do their best for daddy dearest. Rhea Badal, the daughter of Finance Minister and Bathinda candidate Manpreet Badal, not only accompanies her parents on their campaign but also does her individual bit by going from door to door to painstakingly tell people about the works accomplished by her father and promises for the future. Needless to say, she gets a warm promise in return.

The good father

When one is focusing on family values, it’s worth mentioning Congress minister Brahm Mohindra who relinquished his candidature for Patiala rural seat to make way for his son Mohit, a 31-year-old advocate with a passion for cricket. These days, he and his wife, Harpreet, are busy drumming up support for their son. A five-time MLA, Mohindra, who was considered close to Rajiv Gandhi, is a study in contrast to another minister who is openly canvassing for his rebel son. Different people, different strokes.