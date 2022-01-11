Punjab poll diary: The shawl-wallahs, bail to Majithia; and more

It’s the season of shawls in Punjab these days. Long, long ago, late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had immortalised this killer of chills with his very Grecian way of draping it. Now two high-profile Congressmen, never out of the social media glare for even a minute, are taking the cool quotient of these desi shawls a notch higher. While CM Charanjit Singh Channi has become well-neigh inseparable from his cream-coloured shawl, or loi as it called in Punjabi, Sidhu has gone all designer with his colourful, intricately patterned variety. The duo’s similar sartorial choices—it’s another matter that while one is earthy, the other is flamboyant— has made many remark, whether they are kindred spirits. Same, same, but different?

Missing CM Channi

The PPCC chief had his trademark shawl with him when he addressed a presser at the Chandigarh press club to unveil Point No 1 of his Punjab model. The gentleman, who is known to have expressed his annoyance at CM Channi staring down from big billboards across the state, finally had one made of his own choice. The banner behind him had just one image – his, with the three Gandhis in small oval blink-and-miss frames. Missing was Mr Channi.

SAD celebrates, Cong waits

The election day is several weeks away, and the results even more distant, but Shiromani Akali Dal has been distributing ladoos as if it’s won an electoral battle. The occasion: interim bail to its senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday. On the run for 21 days, Majithia reappeared at the historic Gurudwara Nadha Sahib in Panchkula with his trusty lawyer DS Sobti—the man who won the defamation suit against Kejriwal—in tow on Tuesday. His legal team, we heard, is plum pleased with itself. Nothing like some relief from the courts. As for the Congress, leaders hinted darkly, “Abhi to kahani shuru hui hai.’’

The choosy virus

Coronavirus this time around is proving to be very picky. Though said to be very contagious, its new variant Omicron appears to be following a pick and choose policy in Punjab. That may explain how CM Channi has remained untouched even as the rest of his family has been infected. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann also tested negative despite rubbing shoulders with AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal during his rally last week. The latest victim is Transport minister Amrinder Raja Warring. Here is wishing them a quick recovery.

Nipping rebellion, legally

If polls come, can defamation suits be far behind? Kulwant Singh, former Mohali Mayor and AAP candidate from the constituency, filed a defamation suit seeking ₹ 100 crore damages from party rebels after they levelled allegations against AAP and Singh at a press conference in Chandigarh. Needless to say, all those who had gleefully shared their tirade against Singh, a well-known realtor who was earlier associated with Akali Dal, quietly removed the offending part. In this season of ticket distribution, parties hope it will nip in the bud all such outbursts.

A hockey match, anyone?

The Election Commission has given quite a sporty symbol—hockey stick and a ball—to Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Cong (PLC), prompting education minister and former hockey Olympian to remark that novices often end up scoring a self-goal. While Capt is known to be a badminton player, CM Channi is a goalkeeper. He tried his hand at goalkeeping during a hockey match soon after taking over and was quite a hit. Khela hobe?