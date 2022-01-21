Punjab poll diary: Partap Bajwa and the BJP washing machine

Commenting on BJP to a Punjabi channel, he quipped, “Do they have a washing machine in which anyone who joins them loses all the taint?” Good question.

Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who is also head of the manifesto committee, is on a roll these days. Having decided to contest the assembly election from Qadian, mostly likely against his brother Fateh Jung Bajwa who has joined BJP, Bajwa is besieged by scribes. And he gives each one sufficient ammo for a good piece. Commenting on BJP to a Punjabi channel, he quipped, “Do they have a washing machine in which anyone who joins them loses all the taint?” Good question.

Dullo unplugged

Shamsher Singh Dullo, the Rajya Sabha member from Congress, appeared quite outraged at the raid on CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew the other day. “Why did the ED raid this man alone? This raid smacks of a conspiracy,” he fumed on a television channel. And then he got carried away. “Why didn’t they raid the illegal mining sites at Ferozepur, Zira, Pathankot…” he carried on as the journalist began to grin. Wonder what the Congress MLAs at these seats have to say.

All in the family for Warring

While some politicians have their children or spouses canvassing for them, Amrinder Raja Warring, the man who shot to fame as a giant slayer when he trounced Manpreet Badal from Gidderbaha in the 2012 assembly polls, has both. Ever since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when he was pitted against Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, his better-half Amrita has been working overtime in the constituency, visiting villages, meeting people, providing solutions. And now his young daughter Eokam has also decided to lend papa a helping hand. She was standing shoulder to shoulder with Warring when he inaugurated his party office on Thursday. Some candidates have all the luck.

Goldy versus AAP da Mann

Dalvir Singh Goldy, the Panjab University student leader who is now the sitting MLA from Dhuri, has suddenly seen his constituency shoot to national prominence, thanks to Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to field their CM face Bhagwant Mann from the seat, which is part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. Goldy, a first-time MLA from Dhuri, is known for his hands-on approach to the problems of his constituency. In fact, last time, he was given the ticket from Dhuri only because of the work he and his wife had done there. Mann too has fared very well in this segment both the times he has fought the parliamentary polls from Sangrus. Let’s see who triumphs at the hustings this time.