Punjab Poll Diary: Manpreet and his OG jackets

There are few people who don’t know about finance minister Manpreet Badal’s passion for Jeeps, the older the better. He likes the typical fauji ones that even the men in olive don’t use any longer. Of late, he’s developed a fondness for olive green jackets. Be it door-to-door canvassing, a meeting or a late night dinner with party workers, Manpreet stands out with his camouflage or OG jackets. Goggle-eyed workers in the constituency say he’s got all shades of olive green. Hmm, quite a contrast from the last elections when for some reason he just wore one jacket day in and day out, making many wonder whether it was his lucky talisman.

Rahul and the number game

Congress is going bonkers over Rahul Gandhi’s maiden virtual rally in Jalandhar on Thursday. While some are claiming the party had put up 100 screens and got 50,000 viewers in the first few minutes, there are others quoting much larger numbers. A handle retweeted by Punjab Congress congratulated Harish Choudhary, the party in charge for Punjab, for gathering a record 9 lakh viewers. With more virtual rallies slated this week, this number game is sure to go up, up and away.

Kabaddi whiz does it for AAP

AAP sure believes in candidates who can flex their muscles. That explains why the party workers are crowing about their choice of candidate at Ghanaur. They claim Gurlal Ghanaur, the AAP candidate, is the tallest international kabaddi player who won gold in four world cups. Known as the best raider of kabaddi, he quit as ASI, Punjab Police to join AAP. The party is clearly impressed with his height and girth. The gentleman, who doesn’t seem to be getting any time to pump the iron, is busy crunching the abs. No sooner does he see a senior than he dives down, all 6 foot plus of him. Canvassing sure has some perks.

Bye, bye Corona, hello hugs

There is no Corona in Punjab. It turned its tail and fled as soon as the elections were announced in the state. And as the poll date draws near, all those habitual worriers have also got rid of their doubts. Which explains why no one wears any mask in the state. Congress candidate Gurkirat Kotli’s wife Gurprit Kaur, who is leading his door-to-door campaign in his constituency of Khanna, finds herself being warmly hugged by women, all sans mask. In the warm villages of Punjab, the human touch triumphs over social distancing. Forget about living with Coronavirus, we are best buddies with it.