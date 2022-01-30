Punjab poll diary: Kejriwal ka ailaan

Kejriwal ka ailaan

There is something about Punjab and the effect its warm people have on politicians. Only that can explain how AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has turned such a royal page. The universal aam aadmi is now busy spouting expressions like, “Main ailaan karta hoon”. Very raja like. Well, he was announcing that, if voted to power, AAP will instal pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar in government offices. Nice. But wouldn’t it be nicer to distribute copies of our Constitution instead. How many of us have read the Preamble? Raise your hands.

The bro code between Mann and Sidhu

AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann disarmed many viewers, when to a question on PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, he simply shrugged and said he was a “clean person” who had been finished by Congress. A little bird tells us this is the bro code between members of the comedy circle. A mark of respect one comedian accords the other. Wonder if Mann plans to rescue Sidhu any time soon.

Warm homecoming for CM Channi

After criss-crossing the state during the last three months, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is finally turning his attention to his seat Chamkaur Sahib. The other day, he inspected the work on Guru Gobind Singh Skill University, basically a big expanse of land with a promising board. More recently, he toured the congested Morinda market and was mobbed by shopkeepers looking for selfies. While the cold must have been killing, what kept his spirits up were loud and lusty slogans of “Jitooga bhi jitooga, panne-walla jitooga”. The sound of victory is always very energising.

Khaira dares Rana

Sukhpal Khaira, Congress candidate from Bholath, who was released from custody recently, seems to have forgotten that he is not in the opposition. Only that can explain his diatribe against fellow Congressman Rana Gurjit. Khaira was at his vitriolic best as he slammed the latter, accusing him of flourishing in Uttar Pradesh in the regime of Yogi Adityanath and whatnot. What next, you may ask. A legal notice from Rana. The astute industrialist doesn’t take allegations lightly.