Punjab poll diary: Bhadaur bowled over?

After being declared the CM face, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi appears to have started enjoying the campaigning, happily playing cricket and cards with people. He’s also being garlanded profusely, not with flowers but with dollars. Now we don’t know whether these were real or fake but some Smart Aleck really knows how to get the eyeballs.

Sidhu stands for Sidhu

Coming strongly in defence of her husband whose video showing him doing strange hand movements has gone viral, Dr Navjot Sidhu said only stupid people who didn’t understand meditation could laugh at it. “He (Sidhu) was mediating, he listens to the voice that comes from within and that’s why he makes these movements,” she fumed while comparing her Akali opponents who tittered at the video to dumb animals. Now we hear animal rights activists are upset.

Rabia: Like father, like daughter

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Is a chip of the same block. Faced with a barrage of television journalists asking her about the Sidhu-Majithia contest, she roared like her father, “Comparison ki hai.” “A man who stands for truth, his path is riddled by problems while jo banda beimaan hai, he faces no problems.” Then in a manner most theatric, just like Sidhu, she thundered, “Is vaar, nahin bikange, nahin bikange.

If you care for your kids, look at the state of Majitha . Why didn’t he go anywhere less? Aithe kyon aa rahe ne,” she asked, and when she repeated the line, “Aithe kyon aa rahe ne,” a cameraman had no choice but to tell her it was at her father’s invitation. If only people were up to date with the news. Sigh.

The Kapurthala peg

With elections knocking at the door, the Punjab police have gone on an overdrive, on Twitter. The Kapurthala police, for one, have somehow been seizing the exact same quantity of liquor from bootleggers every day. And this is the magic figure of 16,500 millilitres. On at least two occasions, the proud cops have posted a picture of the culprit with the liquid haul in a rather smallish canister. It’s another matter that the rest of Punjab is left wondering at the richness of this haul. You see every Punjabi fond of his sundowner will have this quantity stacked away in his bar. But then, Kapurthala cops have different standards. And may be, Kapurthala peg, is just a couple of drops.