Punjab poll diary: A Mann of answers

Uneasy lies the turban that expects a crown. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann discovered this soon after being anointed the CM face after a very public phone poll on Tuesday. While AAP workers celebrated with bhangra, Mann had to answer an incessant stream of questions from the media corps. One of them was a guy with a mike and camera who wanted to ask Mr Mann if the declaration would mean some relief for Prof Bhullar, political prisoner. While Mann assured him that justice was on the way, the video journalist had mopped up some more intelligence. “The IT team of Bhagwant Mann,” he told his viewers, “does not have a single person from Punjab. How will he provide jobs here?” Hun tussi dasso.

Pushpa and the Punjab CM

The Sonu Sood video that has caused much consternation among a certain section, errr a leader of Punjab Congress, caught everyone’s attention because of its catchy background music. Well, those in the know tell us that it is borrowed from a promo of the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Channi’s imperious expressions too, our source tells us, are quite akin to that of the hero, who keeps repeating ‘Main Jhukega Nahin’. And it seems such is the pull of this score that even three-year-old little girls are hooked. Now you know why Congress chose it.

Carry your mike along

Bir Devinder, former deputy speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, is a veteran politician with his finger on the political pulse. Though indisposed — he underwent a heart surgery less than a month ago — he stirred himself to shoot off a letter to the EC on the importance of putting off the polls. Earlier, merely days after his surgery, he had moved out of SAD (Sanyukt) in a huff. Not too long ago, in September last year, he had given former CM Capt Amarinder a new sobriquet, Capt Cook. But what today’s candidates would do well to remember was a battery-operated public address system he always kept handy while campaigning. Works well, gets you many ears, and doesn’t violate the Covid norms.

Capt and his dossiers

The ED raids in a case of illegal sand mining are giving sleepless nights to many a Punjab politician. Soon after being forced to relinquish his chief ministership, Capt Amarinder Singh had told everyone rather grimly that he had a dossier of all the ministers and MLAs vandalising the earth. A little bird tells us that many of them kept the phone lines buzzing as they asked each other and media persons about the next one on the ED list. Though down with Covid, Capt Amarinder, it seems, is having the last laugh.