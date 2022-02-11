A doctor’s journey: from holding medical camp at farm stir site, to being poll candidate of the farmers’ party

When Dr Amandeep Kaur Dholewal started organising medical camps for farmers agitating against the now repealed agri laws at Tikri border, she had never imagined she would quit her noble profession to take to politics.

Months down the line from having a medical camp at Tikri, a few meters away from that of US-based philanthropist cardiologist Dr Swaiman Singh, Dholewal (37) is Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM)’s candidate from Bassi Pathana (SC reserved constituency).

“My father has been a union leader. This kind of fight comes to me naturally. I decided to quit my job as medical officer at Police Lines Hospital, Sector 26 in Chandigarh in January,” she tells The Indian Express, while campaigning in her constituency.

She says, “I had so much of pressure from my supporters, who had been with me at Tikri border to contest that I had to give in. However, I am devoted to my new vocation now. We have a mission-to bring about a change. People in these villages still demand only ‘galli and nalli’. It is a sad state of affairs. There is no right to education provided by the state, nor any medical care. These people should be demanding all this from the elected representatives.”

Covering at least 16-17 villages till 5 pm everyday, and going from door to door in Bassi Pathana and Khamano towns, Dholewal feels it is difficult to put up to candidates of traditional parties. “We neither have muscle nor money power. We are not established. But we are doing our bit. And I am getting so much of love that it is incredible. We have fund crunch and the campaign requires a lot of money. However, our volunteers have taken it all upon themselves. The are organising vehicles, and even village meetings for us,” she says.

Her volunteers are seen spreading durries. A vehicle fitted with public address system is part of her convoy. The volunteers choose a place near the village Gurdwara so that they can get heard by people where they make them “aware” of their rights.

“Our fight is with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). I tell people that the AAP really troubled us at the morcha,” says Dholewal.

While addressing a handful of people at Thikriwal village near Khamano, Dholewal tells them, “Our children are immigrating because there is no work. Our water level is going down. We get (minimum support price) MSP for only two crops. All these issues are missing from the agenda. The agenda these parties have is the CM candidate. This is a fight for our Punjab, our motherland, our mother tongue, our water. Let us be united. All other parties divide you but we are the only outfit that wants you to be united for the sake of Punjab.”

Her mother, Amarjeet Kaur, also accompanies her during campaign, “I am happy my daughter is fighting for a cause. Her cause is to make the voice of Punjab heard”.

On whether she has any qualms about her qualified doctor daughter going from door to door to seek votes, her mother says, “She has given 10 years to her medical profession. Now, she wants to move on and get into politics. We are supporting her in all her endeavours,” she says.

Residents of village Thikriwal had been posing questions to leaders of traditional parties. “The other day sitting Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, Gurpreet

Singh GP was in our village. He said that he had given Rs 35 lakh to the village. Those present in the meeting raised questions and asked him where had that money gone,” a village resident says, without wanting to be named.

“We are not raising questions to morcha leaders. They are new. And they have not done anything to invite our wreath,” he adds.