Punjab police on their toes as state gears up for PM’s visit

After the alleged January 5 security breach, Punjab police are leaving nothing to chance to make security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to poll-bound Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17 ahead of February 20 election in the state.

Official correspondences accessed by The Indian Express show that Punjab Police are preparing to foolproof security arrangements in place for PM Modi’s visit to Punjab even as five-member panel is finalising its report on the alleged January 5 security breach, when the PM was on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur but had to return after nearly a 20-minute halt at a flyover on the way.

“The CID personnel should pay special attention to the pockets and hands of the people who look suspicious and are likely to pose a threat to the security of the VVIP ,” reads a correspondence on Friday from Punjab ADGP (Intelligence) to zonal Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of CID and Counter Intelligence.

Correspondence sent to field officers also said “special attention” needs to be paid to security suspects, extremists/terrorists, students activities, workers of the opposition parties, Anand Margis, protagonists of Khalistan, members of various militant factions, etc.