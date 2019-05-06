Punjab parties woo migrant voters with sops, star campaigners

With migrants emerging as a key vote bank in Punjab, political parties are going out of their way to woo them — from offering them gas connections and organising voter awareness programmes, to candidates such as the Congress’s Raja Warring staying in migrant colonies in Bhatinda.

With an estimated 19 lakh migrant voters in Ludhiana alone, this section has emerged as a key focus area for the Congress and the Akali Dal in the region.

Mahesh Inder Grewal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) candidate in Ludhiana, says, “The migrant voters are already so charged up. They tell us that they will vote for Modi and we only tell them that in that case, they have to press the button near the scales (symbol of SAD) since we are fighting this election in alliance with the BJP. Except for telling them that, we really don’t need to make much of an effort.”

Ram Chander Yadav, chairman of the SAD’s Pravasi Board cell, says that of the 43 lakh migrant population in Punjab, nearly 60 per cent are registered as voters in the state. Nearly 19 lakh migrant voters live in Ludhiana alone, making this section a key focus area for political parties in the region.

“The migrants are mostly from UP, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha etc. We tell them that if the voters of UP and Bihar make up our mind and vote, they can be the king makers. We can make or break a government easily,” says Yadav, who is originally from UP and came to Punjab decades ago.

Both the Congress and SAD-BJP alliance has sought star campaigners to visit the migrant colonies.

Ludhiana’s sitting MP and Congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu said, “I have asked the party to send Shatrughan Sinha and a few other leaders from Bihar and UP.”

The SAD-BJP alliance has asked for Manoj Tiwari, the Bhojpuri star who is now the president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as ‘Nirahua’, to visit Ludhiana and a few other town with migrant colonies.

Representatives of migrant voters, however, said they are yet to decide whom to vote for.

Ram Swarth, leader of the Poorvanchal Samaj who lives in Ludhiana, said that while migrant voters are sought after during elections, they rarely ever get political representation.

“In the last local body election, the Congress gave a ticket to one migrant candidate and he lost. But the BJP and SAD did not give us even one ticket. When it comes to giving us representation, they run away. So this time we will see whom to vote for. We can’t let them treat us as a vote bank always,” he said.