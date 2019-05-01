Toggle Menu
Punjab: NRI voters quadruple in three months

The total number of voters in Punjab has increased from 2.03 crore to 2.07 crore in the past around three months. Also, the number of service voters had gone up from 1,00,285, including 1734 females as on January 31 to 1,11,464, including 2370 females on April 29.

The number of NRIs voters has always remained abysmally low in-state ever since they got the right to vote in 2010. The registration of voters in Punjab concluded on Monday. (Representative Image)

From 393 NRI voters in January, the number of registered NRI voters in Punjab has touched 1521 — a four-fold increase in just three months. This is also the highest number of registered NRI voters in Punjab till date.

The number of NRIs voters has always remained abysmally low in-state ever since they got the right to vote in 2010. The registration of voters in Punjab concluded on Monday. The state votes in the last phase on May 19.  Out of the 1521 NRIs voters, 1159 are males and 362 are female voters. On January 31, there were 264 registered male NRIs voters and 129 females. In 2014, the number of NRIs voters was 169 in Punjab.

“CEO Punjab S Karuna Raju had made NRIs aware in various countries through various programmes including radio programme to register themselves as voters which led to increasing the NRI voters this time,” said sources in the CEO office. NRIs registered themselves as voters by filing Form 6A which was also available online at the official’s website of the EC.

As per the final revision, the total number of voters in Punjab has increased from 2.03 crore to 2.07 crore in the past around three months. Also, the number of service voters had gone up from 1,00,285, including 1734 females as on January 31 to 1,11,464, including 2370 females on April 29. The number of Third Gender voters too has increased from 507 to 560.

