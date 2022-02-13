Punjab: NDA promises 75% govt jobs for locals, 50% in private sector

Stating that it will infuse a massive infrastructure development push to revive Punjab’s economy with a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to be spent over the next five years, the BJP-led NDA on Saturday released its election manifesto that promises 75 per cent reservation for Punjabis in government jobs, and 50 percent in private sector jobs.

The manifesto also promises 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, and Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance for all graduates for a period of two years if the alliance forms the next government in the state.

In a manifesto for “Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat”, the party promised “zero tolerance” for sacrilege and to set up fast-track courts to decide such cases in a time bound manner. The manifesto was released here by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, PLC leader Raninder Singh, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chugh and Subash Sharma.

Earlier, NDA had released a “rural manifesto” in Chandigarh, which, among others, promised a complete loan waiver for farmers who hold less than 5 acres of land. The manifesto, Puri said on Saturday, spells out the roadmap for revival and development of Punjab’s economy, and addresses the issues of drugs and law and order.

To address grievance of families affected by terrorism in Punjab, who the manifesto said have been ignored by successive governments over the last three decades, a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” will be constituted. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to each family, and a memorial for the “Lost but not forgotten” will be set up in memory of terror victims in the state, the manifesto stated. The NDA also promised free electricity up to 300 units to each household, and tariff at Rs 3 per unit over that.