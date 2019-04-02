Punjab: My rivals suffer from Bhagwant Mann phobia, says the AAP leader

Busy addressing rallies in villages and towns through the day, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann claims that his rivals across Punjab are fixated on the Sangrur contest.

“All political parties in Punjab are focusing on the Sangrur seat. They have some sort of phobia of Bhagwant Mann. This is the reason, I am in almost every political speech of rival parties,” the Sangrur MP and Punjab president of AAP tells the gathering at a political rally at village Khillirian in Sangrur Monday.

Mann also takes a dig at SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. “Sukhbir is roaming around in the state, yet he is not able to find 13 candidates. He is requesting people to contest, but they are denying tickets. This is the reason, they have not been able to finalise any candidate from Sangrur. Same is the case with the Congress.”

He underlines his Aam Aadmi image, as he tells the audience to give the common man another chance.

He says, “Dhindsa who had lost elections in 2014, has already stated that he has quit party posts and is not keen to contest. He is even asking his son not to contest. If this time you give yet another chance to this common man, I am sure political parties will get a lesson about power of the common man.”

In village Ballian, Mann talks about his his five years as MP. “Many people may not even have known that an MP gets five crore per annum as MPLAD fund. In the past five years, I have distributed every penny of it to the masses and even some amount of previous MP (Vijayinder Singla) was left, even that I distributed. The total amount is Rs 26.61 crores which I have distributed, and anyone can take details of this fund from me anytime.I did not drink even one cup of tea from this amount.”

He also doesn’t forget to sell the Delhi model in his speeches. “Swaminathan report has not been implemented to give MSP to farmers by Centre. Delhi government, however, has announced Rs 2617 per quintal for wheat to farmers and Rs 2666 per quintal for paddy to farmers in Delhi. Centre is giving 1840 per quintal for wheat, so the remaining gap is being given by AAP’s government in Delhi. Why can’t Punjab CM do the same?” asks Mann.