Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Party-wise Winners List for MC Election Result of Punjab

Punjab Municipal Corporation (MC) Election Result 2026 Winners List: More than 7,000 candidates are in the electoral fray for the municipal polls.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: May 29, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Vote counting is currently underway for the eight municipal corporations.Vote counting is currently underway for the eight municipal corporations. (File Photo)
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Vote counting is currently underway for the eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. The civic polls, held on May 26 through ballot papers, recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. Polling had been conducted for 102 municipal bodies, comprising eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

More than 7,000 candidates are in the electoral fray for the municipal polls. The outcome is being closely watched by all major political parties in Punjab — the AAP, BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — as it is expected to set the tone ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year. To ensure smooth counting operations, two micro-observers have been stationed at each counting centre to assist the general observer, and entry to counting halls has been restricted to authorised personnel only.

The municipal elections served as a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. Rival parties raised concerns about the ruling party leveraging government resources to its advantage in the lead-up to voting.

The last time Punjab residents had cast ballots for urban local bodies was in February 2021, a period marked by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and Congress’s firm grip on state power. Congress swept all eight municipal corporations and secured majorities in 77 out of 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Ward  Winner  Party
 Ward 1  BJP
 Ward 2  AAP
Ward 3  AAP
Ward 4  AAP
Ward 5  AAP
Ward 6 Manjit Sethi Independent candidate
Ward 7 Shiromani Akali Dal
Ward 8 AAP
Ward 9 Shiromani Akali Dal
Ward 10  Congress
Ward 11 AAP
Ward 12 Congress
Ward 13 Independent
Ward 14 BJP
Ward 15
Ward 16
Ward 17
Ward 18
Ward 19
Ward 20
Ward 21
Ward 22
Ward 23
Ward 24
Ward 25
Ward 26 Satwinder Singh Mitthu AAP
Ward 27 Parwinder Kaur Congress
Ward 28 Ravinder Singh AAP
Ward 29 Ramanpreet Kaur AAP
Ward 30 Harjeet Singh Congress
Ward 31 Aruna Sharma AAP
Ward 32 Gurjeet Singh AAP
Ward 33 Gurpreet Kaur AAP
Ward 34 Sukhdev Patwari AAP
Ward 35  Kulwinder Kaur Shiromani Akali Dal
Ward 36 Harpal Singh AAP
Ward 37 Baljeet Kaur Congress
Ward 38 Bachan Singh Boparai AAP
Ward 42 Sarbjeet Singh AAP

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