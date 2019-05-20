Punjab: Lowest turnout in Amritsar, from where star campaigners stayed away

Amritsar parliamentary constituency registered the lowest voter turnout at 56.35 per cent in Punjab on Sunday. The average voting percentage in Punjab was around 65 percent.

The polling process however was peaceful.

On Sunday morning, Congress candidate and MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri bumped into each other at the Golden Temple. Both wished each other by bowing their heads with folded hands.

Amritsar’s turnout has been the lowest in the last three parliamentary elections. The voting percentage here had increased consistently from 2004 (55 per cent) and touched 70 per cent in the 2017 bye-election.

This time, Attari constituency registered the lowest turnout with 49 per cent. Former SAD MLA from Attari Gulzar Singh Ranike is the party candidate from Faridkot parliamentary constituency.

Ajnala, the Assembly constituency that is considered a stronghold of Aujla, recorded the highest turnout in the parliamentary constituency at 66 per cent.

In Amritsar city, North Assembly constituency registered highest polling with 57 per cent. Around 52 per cent people came out for voting in Amritsar East represented by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The election campaign in Amritsar had largely remained low profile as no big leaders of the Congress — including local MLA and state minister Sidhu, a star campaigner of the party — came to the city to campaign for Aujla.

The BJP however had some big names like party chief Amit Shah, actor and Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol and cricketer Gautam Gambhir come in and campaign for Puri.

Asked if the low profile campaign was the main reason behind the low turnout, Aujla said, “Yes, it may be a reason but other reasons behind the low turnout is that BJP can’t set up their election booths in many villages in rural parts of the constituency. SAD-BJP workers haven’t come out.”

Puri was not available for comment.

Khadoor Sahib

Voting percentage in Khadoor Sahib was more than 64 per cent and the polling process was peaceful.

Traditionally, this seat witnesses a contest between Congress and SAD candidates. However, this time Bibi Paramjeet Kaur Khalra, who is contesting on an Apna Punjab Party ticket, got a lot of attention as compared to SAD and Congress candidates Bibi Jagir Kaur and Jasbir Singh Dimpa respectively.

Formal SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha was seen sitting at a party booth in Khalra village, the native village of Khalra.

Zira assembly constituency, the only constituency in Khadoor Sahib that falls in Malwa, registered highest voting with 74%. Malwa otherwise too witnessed a high polling percentage.

Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur, unlike Amritsar and Khadoor Sahib in Majha, witnessed a 69.27 per cent turnout. Sunny Deol was seen moving from one village to another, visiting polling booths, spending a few minutes in each. Many voters standing in queues attempted to click selfies with him.

His opponent, Congress’ Sunil Jakhar also remained on the move during the day.

The Hindu-dominant constituencies — Pathankot, Sunanpur and Boha — witnessed heavy voting with 74, 73 and 72 per cent respectively on Gurdaspur seat.

The Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency registered a 70 per cent turnout. Dera Baba Nanak is represented by Congress Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and SAD has no in-charge for this constituency.

The assembly constituency of another Congress Minister, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, registered the lowest turnout in Gurdaspur at 55 per cent.