Punjab: Chandigarh voters take Centre stage today

AS MANY as 6,46,084 voters will decide the fate of 36 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency on Sunday. Polling will start at 7 am and will be on till 6 pm. All shops and commercial establishments will remain closed, as per a notification by the UT Administration.

The main contest is between the BJP’s Kirron Kher, who is a sitting MP, the Congress’s Pawan Kumar Bansal and the AAP’s Harmohan Dhawan.

On Saturday, Kher was issued with a show-cause notice for using abusive and threatening language against her rival candidate Bansal. Kher used these words at a public meeting and her comments “ghassun maara mu te” (I will punch on the face) went viral.

The MP was slapped with another show-cause notice in connection with election campaigning done by BJP workers standing on roundabouts and on roadsides holding posters of Kher and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In both the show-cause notices, Kher was instructed to submit her replies within 24 hours. The notices were issued on the complaint of Congress.

The office of Kher on Saturday afternoon circulated a message on WhatsApp and social media calling upon media persons to cover her visit to certain religious places on the occasion of Budh Purnima. Immediately, the Congress sprang to action and filed a complaint on C-Vigil app of the Election Commission.

On the last day of campaigning, Kher paid obeisance at city temples and went to a gaushala while Bansal visited a gurdwara and ISKON temple. Dhawan spent his day interacting with party workers at his house.

Main candidates and their main promises

Kirron Kher, BJP

Monorail and mini-buses: If I am elected, I will bring in an alternative to the metro which is monorail because metro will demolish many markets of the city. Metro is is not meant for such a small city. Also, I will bring in mini-buses which were in the original plan of Le Corbusier.

Start-up hub: I want to make Chandigarh a start-up hub on the lines of Silicon Valley so that people can start up projects here. We are having brain drain with creative people going to the USA.

Periphery: There is so much development on the periphery. Either they should have not allowed to get houses constructed there. When you have allowed them to build houses, they need to be provided basic amenities and safety. You can’t have notices being sent to them.

Box-type structures: For traders I want to allow them box-like structures. Booths need another floor. They are required to be given box-like structure. They don’t have storage space and they require it badly.

Education: I want to help every government school convent into an English medium school.

Pawan Bansal, Congress

Transparency and accountability: I will hold regular meetings with people at various community centres and ensure that all civic work happens in a transparent manner.

Zero tolerance to garbage and stray animals: I will ensure the city glory is restored and it again becomes a clean city. I will ensure that there is zero tolerance to garbage and stray animals.

Metro and adequate parking space: To tackle traffic mess on roads, I will bring in metro in city and will ensure that there is adequate parking space for people.

Regularisation of all need-based changes: Issue of need-based changes will be taken up on priority and they will be regularised.

Micro-level development of villages: I will ensure that once I am elected, I will get development of all villages done.

Harmohan Dhawan, AAP

Water and electricity: If I am elected, I will bring down the rates of electricity on the lines of Delhi, that is Re 1 per unit which is Rs 2.70 per unit as of now. Also, I will ensure that free water up to 20,000 litres is available in

the UT.

Education: In government schools, education up to class 12 will be free. I will ensure that infrastructure and quality of teaching is better than even private schools. No non-teaching responsibilities will be given to teachers.

Health: More than 200 diagnostic tests will be free at the hospitals here, including CT Scan and MRI, which are expensive. I will upgrade the dispensaries, particularly in the rural areas.

Services at doorstep: On the pattern of Delhi, I will ensure that people get 70 services at their doorstep.

Dumping ground: I will get the dumping ground shifted so that people staying there get a relief from it.

Avinash Singh Sharma, Chandigarh Ki Awaaz Party

Public audit system: If people elect me, I will ensure that the audit of all government works is done by a committee of public — doctors, engineers retired civil servants. This is the only way corruption can be checked.

Citizen charter: Implementing citizen charter in letter and spirit on the ground. The citizen charter is there but it is not being implemented at all for the housing board people.

Public parliament: I will ensure that on the lines of Parliament in Delhi, there is a Public Parliament in Chandigarh where MP, mayor, officers everyone sits together to resolve problems and bring in public policies.

Need-based changes: Will ensure that all need-based changes are regularised.

Dadumajra dumping ground: I will say dumping ground is not just the problem of the local residents but also of the city and I will get it shifted.

The Highs

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah, actors Anupam Kher, Mukesh Rishi and Satish Kaushik visited the city to campaign for their respective candidates.

* Leaders, including seasoned politicians like Harmohan Dhawan, announced that they will resign in two years if they fail to keep the promises made in their manifesto. Avinash Singh Sharma, from Chandigarh Ki Awaaz Party, was the first to make this promise and also submitted an affidavit.

The Lows

* BJP leaders were left red-faced when BJP president Amit Shah was speaking on the dais in Sector 27 and women workers started leaving the venue.

* Power to the mic was disrupted when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was speaking on the dais in Sector 38. All the leaders on the stage got worried and kept shaking the wires to get the power restored.

* An embarrassing moment was witnessed for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who was here to campaign for Harmohan Dhawan when seats in his rally were vacant.

* Railgate, words such as ‘I feel like punching, ‘Giri hui harkat’ were used during the campaigning.