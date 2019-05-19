On poll eve, Punjab candidates concerned over bringing voters to polling booth

On the eve of the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, the candidates are worried about bringing every voter who were prepared by them in their respective support, to the polling station.

“We have campaigned for about two months and visited each and every area. Now our only concern is that voters who support us and our policies should come to the polling booth and caste their vote,” said Balwinder Kumar, a Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate contesting on BSP ticket from Jalandhar, adding that “Assin ik ik vote jodeya hai apni ideology de haq vich, te usda polling booth te ana bahut jaroori hai badlav vaste (We have connected one by one voter with our ideology and it is very important that each one vote cast their vote to bring change).

“Some people support our policies but do not give preference to voting. They think that nothing would happen if one or two votes are not polled,” said Congress candidate from Hoshiarpur seat, Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

“We have asked our supporters to bring every voter to the polling both as they should caste their vote whom so ever they feel like but they should at least participate in this mega democratic festival of the country,” Congress candidate from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary said. Chaudhary’s recorded message on phone calls was also doing on the eve of polling day.

“We have asked our workers to mobilise the voters for using their right to vote,” said AAP candidate from Jalandhar Justice Zora Singh.

Also candidates were busy on paying personal visits to their near and dears, making phone calls and sending SMSs to be in touch with their prospective voters till last minute before they cast their vote. Also they were keeping eye on each others activities too.

Meanwhile several unemployed, who were engaged in election work by the leaders, youth will go unemployed again. They also feel that though political parties made huge promises of providing employment to all but the reality is that people like us get some jobs only during elections times. Election time is best for us as we earn between Rs 300 to Rs 500 daily for our services.

“We participate in the road shows, organise poll meetings and door to door campaigns,” said Ashish Kumar of Lamma Pind area, who passed class 12. Ashish said that there are hundreds of them like him who get job during the election days and then become unemployed.

Meanwhile the polling parties have been dispatched to their respective booths along with polling material and high security arrangements have been done.

For Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar seats, 3384 polling parties have been dispatched with polling material and over 40,000 employees civil and police are deployed on poll duty.