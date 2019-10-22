Punjab: Locked in EVM, fates of a CM-aide, ex-IAS officer, former MLA and several first timers

Nearly 67 per cent of the total 7.76 lakh eligible voters Monday sealed the fate of a former MLA, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s political secretary, a former IAS officer, a housewife-turned-social worker, a former SC commission chief, and a businessman who is also the richest among the 33 candidates contesting the bypolls to four Assembly seats in Punjab.

Elections were held at Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly constituencies. The results will be declared on October 24.

Except for SAD candidate and former MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali, candidates of all the major political parties seeking election are first timers. BJP candidate from Mukerian, Jangi Lal Mahajan, a businessman had unsuccessfully contested 2017 Assembly election as an independent and garnered over 20,000 votes. He had rebelled against then BJP nominee from Mukerian and was expelled from the party. He was later re-inducted into the saffron party, which also nominated him for the bypoll.

While Ayali is pitted against CM’s political secretary Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Mahajan is taking on a housewife-turned-social worker and Congress candidate Indu Bala. The contest between Ayali and Sandhu into a fierce political battle with allegations and counter allegations against each other of “excesses.”

The Election Commission had to intervene and order that DIG Ludhiana range would take over the supervision of the model code of conduct from SSP (rural) in Dakha. The EC also issued a notice to a sitting ruling party MLA Kulbir Singh Zira for violating the rules by staying in the constituency after campaigning came to and end. With most of the Congress big wigs landing in Dakha for canvassing – CM Amarinder Singh held two roadshows – the constituency turned into a prestige issue for the ruling party.

Seeking election from Phagwara on Congress ticket is Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, a former IAS officer. Dhaliwal was posted in Phagwara before he resigned from service and was granted poll ticket by the Congress. He is pitted against former SC commission chief Rajesh Bagha. Phagwara witnessed the lowest turnout and Jalalabad, from where Congress has nominated businessman Raminder Awla, the highest.

Awla is taking on SAD candidate Dr Raj Singh Dibbiwala. Jalalabad is considered an Akali stronghold.

Awla, who is considered close to state Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, had also sought Congress ticket in 2017 Assembly elections. While Amarinder campaigned strongly for Sandhu, Jakhar campaigned extensively for Awla. If Awla wins, he would be succeeding Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur vacating the Assembly seat.

Among the first timers are four volunteers of AAP – Gurdhian Singh Multani (Mukerian), Santosh Kumar ((Phagwara), Amandeep Singh Mohi (Dakha), and Mahinder Singh (Jalalabad).

Congress has 77 MLAs in the Assembly. If it wins all the four seats, its number would swell to 81 in a house of 117.

Earlier in the day Amarinder exhorted the electorate to come out in numbers and vote. “As Dakha, Jalalabad, Mukerian, and Phagwara go to polls today, I urge the voters of these four assembly constituencies to judiciously exercise their most important democratic right & fulfil their duty by voting for a strong and prosperous Punjab,” he said in a tweet.

Jakhar, after the polling, said they would win all four seats.