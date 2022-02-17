Punjab land of Nanak, will see who dares to stop people of UP, Bihar from coming here: Rajnath Singh

Targeting Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his remark that he won’t let people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter Punjab, derogatively calling them as ‘bhaiyyas’, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said that Punjab was the land of Guru Nanak Dev who always yearned for an egalitarian society and that the Congress was now trying to disintegrate the country.

Addressing a public rally in Moga, two days before Punjab votes on February 20, Singh said, “Punjab is the land of great Guru Nanak Dev. He gave a message of love, tolerance, peace and humanity and yearned to see a society which was above caste and creed, for welfare of each and every human being without any discrimination. But what is Congress doing now? Their CM Channi says that he won’t let people of UP and Bihar enter Punjab.”

“Main dekhta hu kiski himmat hai jo UP, Bihar ke logo ko nahi aange denge.. (Let me see who dares to stop people of UP and Bihar from coming to Punjab). Hamare Guru Nanak kehte hain ki sabka bhala karo aur ye Bharat ko tukdo mein baantna chahte hain (Our Guru Nanak says we should work for welfare of all and they want to disintegrate the country into pieces).”

He said that if anyone dared to harm a ‘Punjabi brother’ in Uttar Pradesh, he/she would be punished.

Singh continued, “The great saints and preachers of our country since ages have not just considered people of India as their family but that of entire world. The whole world is a family – this message has reached the entire world from this land and here we have people like Channi who wants to divide. What more, he said this in presence of Priyanka Gandhi who clapped. Politics is not just for forming governments but to build a society and country. But here do they (Congress) want to take the country.”

Sikhs were the ‘antar-atma’ of the country who had immense contribution in nation-building and national security, underlined Singh.

“How can I forget Maharaja Ranjit Singh. If he covered Amritsar’s Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in gold, then he did the same for Kashi Vishwanath Mandir in Varanasi. Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Teg Bahadur Singh — these great Gurus gave their lives but did not let our country’s head bow in front of injustice,” he said.

Targeting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the union minister said that AAP was talking about eradicating drugs in Punjab while it went on opening liquor shops in every nook and corner of Delhi.

“We will see who can dare to do drug business in Punjab if we come to power. Congress and AAP are spreading false information that SAD-BJP are joining hands again, we are not,” he said.

He said that Congress should first focus on its infighting. Attacking Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said it was like a game of cricket: “There are two batsmen in Congress, both are on same pitch, both want batting, none of them wants to be on non-strikers end, so certainly both are going be out.”

While talking about central government’s welfare schemes, Singh asked farmers from the stage if they were getting Rs 6000 in their bank accounts under PM-KISAN scheme.

‘Makaan mila ya nahi (Did you get houses or not),” he asked. When some attendees responded in the negative, Rajnath tried to defend former CM Captain Amarinder Singh whose party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is now BJP’s ally, and said, “Captain saab is a very honest and good person. His party must have pressurized and forced him to not to implement central schemes in Punjab. Ultimately he left Congress.”

“We will give shelter to every homeless and water connection in every house in Punjab like we did in UP, Bihar, MP,” he said. “Channi says I am very gareeb but his own party leaders have exposed him that he is a crorepati.”

He said that before 2014, no one used to take India seriously on international platforms but now ‘everyone listens when India speaks.’

” Countries such as France, Australia, China — all are fighting Covid till now but steps taken by Modi government to fight pandemic are being appreciated all over the world. Even in the US, people are struggling to get vaccine but we have not only manufactured vaccines and vaccinated our people but exporting it too,” he said.

Hailing Punjabis for getting their sons enrolled in the Army, the defence minister said, “When I go to the borders, I listen to ‘Jo Bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal..’ and our chest swell with pride,” he said.

Singh said that the decision to conduct ‘surgical and air strikes inside Pakistan’ following Uri and Pulwama incident was taken ‘within ten minutes’ by PM Modi.

“We gave a strong message to entire world that we can even cross the boundary and attack inside if necessary. We have never attacked anyone first or encroached anyone’s land but we have to protect ours. But then there is Rahul Gandhi who raises question mark on our security forces and tries to kill their confidence,” he said. “when it comes to national security, all parties should stand united without any politics over it.”

“Punjab is sensitive, border state and needs a strong, stable government,” he said. He added that the Ludhiana-Moga railway line doubling project would be taken up on priority basis.