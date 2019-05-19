Punjab: Kirron Kher, Pawan Bansal in war of words over support from different communities

Now, Congress candidate from Chandigarh seat, Pawan Bansal and BJP contender, Kirron Kher, have entered into a war of words over support extended to them by different communities, with both putting allegations and counter allegations against one another.

While Bansal’s office issued that Kher ‘s claim of Gurdwara Committee extending support to her was allegedly denied, Kher’s office stated that Aggarwal community’s support towards Bansal was falsely claimed.

“The community members (Aggarwal community) said some Congress ideologues were spreading fake regarding their support with the party. However, the truth os that majority from the Aggarwal community stand with BJP candidate, Kirron Kher,” Kher’s office in a release stated.

On Friday, a large number of members of Aggrawal community congregated at the program organised at Aggarwal Bhawan in Sector 30, to extend their support to Kher, as per details.

On the other hand, Pawan Bansal’s office released a statement stating, “Kirron Kher’s claim of support from Chandigarh’s gurdwara associations has been categorically denied by Chandigarh Samooh Gurdwara Prabandhak Sangathan.

This denial has been made by way of a press note issued under the signatures of Ranbir Singh Rampur, secretary general of the association, the release stated. Earlier, a section of media reported that the city’s gurdwara associations had announced their support towards Kher in a meeting held on May 17 at Gurdwara Bagh Shaheedan in Sector 44, Chandigarh.

“All participants have strongly condemned the false news of support from gurdwaras to Kirron Kher. The sangathan had already pledged

its support in favour of Congress candidate, Pawan Kumar Bansal, on May 14, during a programme held in Sector 27. The sangathan has also termed this as a violation of model code of conduct and called upon the election commission to take appropriate action in this regard,” it was further stated in the release.