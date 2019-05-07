Punjab: In Malerkotla, Muslims say about Modi — ‘He doesn’t need us, we don’t need him’

AT A tea stall near Malerkotla Club, Abdul Rabid, a wholesale vegetable supplier, is having an animated discussion with his friends. “Modi does not need Muslims and Muslims don’t need him,” he is heard saying.

Advertising

It’s Rabid’s day off, a day when he gets plenty of time to talk about politics and elections. “He (Modi) talks more of Hindu Rashtra, as if we are outsiders,” he says. A few seats away, Mohd Ansari perks up and joins in. “He himself went to eat biryani in Pakistan uninvited and later talked of desh bhakti. First of all, he needs to explain how that RDX entered Pulwama. Now he is talking about badla (revenge) from Pakistan, surgical strikes to seek votes. We also know him well, hence we cannot be be fooled,” he says.

Ansari, who has a rice business, and Abdul Rashid, an egg seller, ask this correspondent, “You have been to Malerkotla. Did you see a single poster with Modi or a local BJP leader’s picture? This area comes in Sangrur Lok Sabha seat and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Parminder Dhindsa is contesting from here. For these nearly 1.60 lakh voters, the party works with a different strategy. Outside Malerkotla, you can hear chants of ‘Modi Modi’. It is very simple, we don’t like Modi and we know that BJP doesn’t like us.”

Ordering another cup of tea while poring over an Urdu newspaper, Ansari further says, “Modi made us suffer through notebandi (demonetisation). However, Modi was never in demand in this area even before notebandi. Now we have more reasons not to talk about him.”

Advertising

Close to this tea stall is ‘Shudh Vaishno Dhabha’ where Mohd Khalid is relishing a plat of aloo parantha along with Mohd Imraan. Both are goat dealers. The dhaba too is abuzz with election talk. “Modi, Amit Shah think we are not patriots. Hum to desh ke vafadaar hain, mar ke bhi mitti mein dafan ho jaate hain, voh jalaate hain. Asthian Ganga mein daalte hain. Maloom nahi, kahaan jata hai…Pakistan ya kahi aur… (we are patriots of this country, even after death we are buried in its soil. They burn their dead, throw the ashes in the Ganga. We don’t know where the ashes go, Pakistan or somewhere else…),” says Khalid. Imraan adds, “Voh (BJP) hamein khilaaf maante hain (they consider us to be against them) During notebandi, did Modi stand in queue? Our business has fallen behind by 5 years.”

This correspondent did not find a single poster of SAD that carried photographs of Modi and Amit Shah within Malerkotla, though there were many beyond it. The constituency has a population of around 1.60 lakh, of which nearly 1 lakh are Muslims.

In Dhuri, SAD candidate Dhindsa recently said, “We need to choose the country’s prime minister and hence we should give Modiji another chance…”

However, in Malerkotla on Friday, he said, “I know AAP and Congress are misleading you all that votes to Dhindsa will go to Modi. But you need to see how SAD is protecting the rights of Muslims. My father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had always been approachable when he was twice chosen as MP from Sangrur. You need to choose a person who can talk about your rights in Parliament and think about your welfare. When I was PWD Minister of Punjab, I got the Ludhiana-Malerkotla bridge constructed.”

Bhagwant Mann, AAP candidate from Sangrur, says, “When they talk in Malerkotla, they talk about themselves. When they talk in Dhuri, ahead of Malekotla, they talk of Modi. Why these double standards? I dare them to paste even a single poster with Modi’s picture in Malerkotla. Though they themselves don’t do it, Akali Dal talks about the Modi wave. I challenge them to organise a Modi rally in Malerkotla. Arvind Kejriwal will also campaign the same day.”

SAD’s party office at Satha Chowk too is devoid of banners carrying the prime minister’s photo. Bashir Rana, senior vice-president, SAD, says, “Sometimes it is a part of party’s strategy. Otherwise, people like Dhindsaji have a public connect. They will vote him and he will win for sure.”

The BJP has two elected councillors from this constituency. They are not part of any campaign anywhere in Malerkotla. Jagdish Kinger, one of the councillors, says, “We feel bad when they avoid using Modiji’s pictures in their campaign in Malerkotla. They are themselves raising doubts among Muslims by doing so. Now we have planned to go door-to-door for Dhindsaji, but only in the houses of Hindus which are on railway road, Thandi Sadak, Pipli Chowk, Loha Bazar, Sadar Street etc. This is how we are going to target Hindu voters as we cannot avoid them. It is high time that the party changes its strategy while dealing with minorities.”

Kewal Dhillon, Congress candidate from Sangrur, says, “The SAD-BJP are in alliance in Punjab but not in Malerkotla. Here they (SAD) don’t take BJP along with them. Their campaign shows how they polarise voters in the name of religion. When they have big ‘vote for Modi’ posters in all of Punjab, why not here? What is the fear in their mind? Muslim voters need to see their dirty politics. I am getting a huge response from Malerkotla and I am sure people will support me.”

As per the 2011 census (the latest one), 1.93% of Punjab’s population are Muslims. Sangrur has the maximum Muslim population — 10.82% of Sangrur’s total — followed by Ludhiana at 2.2%.